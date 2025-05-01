- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
In a study about online banking, it was found that of bank customers use online banking services. A survey of bank customers revealed that of them use online banking services. Calculate the probability of finding or fewer customers using online banking services if the rate is accurate.
Public buses are being redesigned to improve comfort for the majority of passengers. The seats have a fixed legroom of . The leg length of adult passengers is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . In the context of designing for public transportation, which of the following explains why taller passengers are not specifically addressed?
Assume that a randomly selected student is given a math test. Test scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of 10.
Find , the th percentile. This is the test score separating the bottom from the top . Round results to two decimal places.
During a health survey, it was discovered that of participants are regular yoga practitioners. Out of participants, claimed to practice yoga regularly. Is this number significantly high?
During a genetic experiment with a certain type of bacteria, a scientist observes that there is an chance of a bacteria colony exhibiting a specific resistance trait. Out of colonies, showed the resistance trait. If the scientist's assumption is correct, find the probability of observing or more colonies with the resistance trait.
In a basketball team, the vertical jump heights of players are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . To assess the players' fitness, the coach sets a benchmark vertical jump height of . What percentage of players are expected not to meet this benchmark?
Assume that a randomly selected student is given a math test. Test scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of .
Find the test scores corresponding to the quartiles Q1, Q2, and Q3. Round results to two decimal places.
Assume that the heights of a group of students are normally distributed. Find the critical value . Round the result to two decimal places.
Assume that the distribution of the weights of a group of apples is approximately normal. Find the area under the curve between and (or within standard deviations of the mean). Convert the result to a percentage.
In a study to determine the effectiveness of a new diet plan, researchers observed participants and found that of them successfully lost weight. Using the continuity correction, which of the following represents the area under the graph of a normal distribution corresponding to the probability of or more participants successfully losing weight?
In a study on sleep patterns, researchers measure the amount of REM sleep individuals get per night. The REM sleep scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If the mean REM sleep score is found for randomly selected individuals, find the probability that the mean is greater than .
The annual rainfall in a certain region follows a normal distribution with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the median annual rainfall?
A research on the annual rainfall in a certain region indicates that it is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the mode of the annual rainfall?
Find the percentage of scores that are not significant (or less than standard deviations away from the mean) for the IQ scores that are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of .
A certain job position requires applicants to be in the top based on their scores from a professional aptitude test. The test is designed with a mean score of and a standard deviation of . Determine the minimum score an applicant must achieve to meet this requirement.
In a study to determine if left-handed individuals are less common than right-handed, a researcher surveys a group of people and finds left-handed individuals. Using the continuity correction, which of the following represents the area under the normal distribution curve that corresponds to the probability of finding more than left-handed individuals?
The values of the diameters of metal rods produced in a factory are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of .
i. If you convert the diameters into -scores using the formula , then what would be the values of the mean and standard deviation?
ii. Specify the units of the corresponding -scores.
In a certain brand of chocolates, the weights of individual pieces are normally distributed. The average weight is grams, with a standard deviation of grams.
What is the median weight of a chocolate piece from this brand?
In a certain brand of chocolates, the weights of individual pieces are normally distributed. The average weight is grams, with a standard deviation of grams.
What is the variance of the weight of a chocolate piece from this brand?
In a certain city, the IQ scores of adults are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . A local university offers a scholarship to individuals whose IQ is in the top . What is the minimum IQ score required to qualify for this scholarship?
A certain exam has scores that are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If people are randomly chosen, what is the probability that their average score is at least ?
A company designs workstations for employees whose seated elbow heights are normally distributed with a mean of inches and a standard deviation of inches. If a workstation is uncomfortable for those with elbow heights less than inches, what percentage of employees will find the workstation uncomfortable?
Suppose the weights of newborn babies in a hospital are normally distributed with a mean of pounds and a standard deviation of pounds. Using the criteria that a value is significantly high if the probability of or greater is less than or equal to and significantly low if the probability of or less is less than or equal to , determine the weights that separate significant values from those that are not significant. Is a weight of pounds significantly high?
The weights of newborn babies in a certain hospital are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly chosen newborn weighs less than ?
The daily production of a factory is normally distributed with a mean of units and a standard deviation of units. What is the percentile of the daily production?
Research indicates that of adults have a pet cat. In a random sample of adults, reported owning a cat. Assuming the true proportion is , what is the probability that or more adults in the sample own a cat?
A factory produces metal rods whose lengths are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected rod is longer than ?
According to a recent health survey, of adults take regular daytime naps. In a random sample of adults, reported taking regular naps. What does the result suggest about the stated rate of ?
The heights of a certain species of plant are normally distributed with a mean of centimeters and a standard deviation of centimeters. What is the third quartile, , of the plant heights?