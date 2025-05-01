- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
The thickness of glass sheets produced by a factory is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If sheets thicker than the percentile are considered suitable for a particular application, what is the minimum acceptable thickness? Round your answer to three decimal places.
In a study of bottled water samples tested over a period of time, were found to have lead levels exceeding safety limits. For water samples drawn from untreated sources, the probability of detecting such high lead levels is . So, in a group of randomly selected water samples, we expect around to show excessive lead levels.
i. What is the probability of observing or fewer contaminated samples out of ?
ii. Based on this, what can we infer about claims that bottled water frequently contains harmful lead concentrations?
A hotel conference hall has seats available for attendees. When individuals register for a conference, there is a chance that a registrant will not attend (based on prior records). How many registrations can the hotel accept so that the probability of having enough seats for all attendees who do show up is at least ?
In a standardized memory recall test, scores are normally distributed with a mean and a standard deviation . What memory test score marks the percentile, meaning the score that separates the lowest from the top of the test-takers?
In a lab study on human reaction times, the scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that the reaction time score of a randomly selected participant falls between and ?
In an ergonomics study of adult females, arm lengths are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . These measurements are used in the design of various equipment, including desks, chairs, and machinery. Find the probability that an adult female has an arm length greater than .
In a fitness study of adult males, hand grip strength scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the probability that the average grip strength of randomly selected males will be greater than .
A sightseeing helicopter carrying tourists has recently crashed. The specifications of the helicopter show that it has a maximum allowable passenger load of . It was assumed that the mean weight of a passenger is . The average weight of a tourist is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the greatest number of tourists that can safely board the helicopter, assuming each weighs ?
In a bone mineral density test, the test scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the probability that a randomly selected subject has a bone density test score greater than .
In a survey of college students, the number of hours spent studying per week is normally distributed with hours and hours. If students are randomly selected without replacement for a special academic program, what is the probability that their mean study time is between hours and hours per week?
In a bone mineral density test, the test scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the probability that a randomly selected subject has a bone density test score between and .
Suppose that the heights of a certain species of plants are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of plants is selected, what is the probability that their average heights exceeds ?
A machine fills bottles with orange juice. The amount of juice dispensed into each bottle is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected bottle contains more than of juice?
The heights of adult male giraffes are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected giraffe is taller than ?
The daily caffeine intake in milligrams for adult women in a certain city is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of women is selected, what is the probability that their average daily caffeine intake is between and ?
The weights of apples in a large orchard are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly chosen apple weighs between and ?
A theme park ride has a sign stating the maximum capacity is — riders. This means the average rider weight should not exceed when the ride is full. Suppose the ride is filled with adult males. Assume adult male weights are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected adult male weighs more than ?
A small ferry boat is rated for a maximum load of and has a capacity of passengers. If only adult men are on board, what is the highest possible mean weight per passenger that will not exceed the boat's load limit?
The time it takes for a student to complete a standardized math test is normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. If one student is chosen at random, what is the probability that the student finishes the test between and minutes?
A university shuttle has a sign indicating a maximum load of — passengers. This means the average passenger weight is divided by , which equals when full. Suppose the shuttle is filled with randomly selected college students. Assume student weights are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that the mean weight of the students exceeds ?
A hotel elevator is rated for a maximum load of for passengers, which means an average passenger weight of . Suppose the elevator is loaded with adult tourists, whose weights are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What can you conclude about the safety of this elevator when fully loaded with adult tourists?
A small sightseeing helicopter has a maximum load limit of pounds and can carry up to passengers. Assume that the weights of adult male passengers are normally distributed with a mean of pounds and a standard deviation of pounds. What is the probability that the mean weight of randomly selected men exceeds the mean weight per passenger allowed by the helicopter's load limit?
Does the data appear to come from a population with a normal distribution based on the following normal quantile plot?
A data set is considered to have outliers if any value satisfies or , where is the first quartile, is the third quartile, and is the interquartile range ().
For a standard normal distribution, what is the probability that a randomly selected value is an outlier by this definition?
A sample of weights in kilograms of newborn babies is as follows: , , , , , . For these data values, identify the corresponding -scores used for a normal quantile plot, then list the coordinates of each point in the normal quantile plot. Does the data appear to be from a population with a normal distribution?
A factory produces light bulbs whose lifespans are normally distributed with a mean of hours and a standard deviation of hours. What is the probability that a randomly selected bulb falls into each of the following intervals?
A factory records the lifespans of its light bulbs and finds that they are normally distributed. If bulbs are produced, what is the expected number of bulbs with lifespans between and hours?
A group of researchers are studying the distribution of heights of sunflower plants located in a large field. They randomly select sunflower plants and measure their heights to calculate the mean height of their sample. Is it accurate to state that the sample mean height cannot be considered as coming from a normally distributed population because the sample size is less than ?
A researcher records the weights (in units of grams) of apples from an orchard: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . The orchard claims that the weights are normally distributed with a mean of grams and a standard deviation of grams. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data points using classes. Does the data appear to be normally distributed?