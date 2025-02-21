Welcome back, everyone. So in the last couple of videos, I showed you how to find a probability from a given z-score using the z-table. We would always draw a sketch of the problem, and then we would look up a given z-score and find the probability. Unfortunately, some problems aren't as straightforward. The examples we're going to work out here actually will ask you to do the opposite.

They'll give you areas or probabilities under the standard normal curve and ask you to find the z-score. Now if this sounds kind of complicated, don't sweat it because, really, we're just going to use the exact same things. We're always going to draw a sketch, and we're going to use our z-table. But basically, we're just going to reverse the order of the values we're looking up and writing down. So let's just jump right into our problems here so I can show you how this works.

Let's get started. So we're going to find the z-scores from each one of these probabilities over here, and we're always just going to sketch the region under the normal curve if it's not already given to us. You should always be doing this. Remember, you should always draw the graph. It's going to help you minimize the chance that you'll make a mistake.

So let's take a look at our first problem here. We're going to find the z-score from this given area. Notice how this problem is a little bit different. Instead of a z-score that's already known to us and then us having to shade the area to the left, now that's already given to us. We know that this area is 0.8051, and we're trying to find the z-score that is associated with that probability.

Alright? So how do we do this? Well, one of the things I want you to notice here is that we can basically use this number, this area, to gauge where the z-value is going to be. Remember, the total area under this entire standard normal curve is one. So if we get values of areas that are very small closer to zero, that means that our z-value is going to be somewhere over here to the left because it's going to represent a very, very small sliver of the graph.

If we get values that are very close to one, like 0.99, then we know that to draw the line somewhere over here because it's going to encompass all of this area to the left of that z-score. So what happens is in this case, we have 0.8, which is, you know, somewhere between half and one, and it's about in the middle. So basically, you can use this to kind of gauge where your z-value is going to be, which in this case is right over here. So what that means is that when we go and find our z-score using the table, we should expect to get a positive number that is around one or something like that. That's where the z-score looks to be.

So let's go and see if that's actually true. So how do you actually solve these problems? Well, there are basically two questions you have to answer. What is the probability that's given to you? And that's actually pretty straightforward because you just copy it straight from the problem.

The probability that's given is 0.8051. The second question is, what's the probability that I have to look up in the table? Is it just the same value? Is this just the point 0.8051, or is it something else? Well, all you have to do is just remember how the values in the z-table are organized.

Remember that you have your z-scores in the columns and the rows, and these values over here in yellow are those that are cumulative probabilities from the left of the graph. So all you have to do is just compare the shaded parts that you've drawn in the problem to what's going on here in the z-table, and they're actually the same. So these values, these values are going to be here to the left, and that's exactly what you're trying to find. You're trying to find an area or the z-score with an area to the left. So basically, all you have to do here is when you're given an area to the left, you're just going to look up the same exact probability.

0.8051, that's the value you're going to look up in your table. Okay? So let's actually go ahead and do that. So now what we're going to look for is we're going to look for this value over here, 0.8051. And remember, what happens is I'm going to be looking at the right side of the graph because I should expect to get a z-score that's slightly positive.

So let's go over here and see how this works. So what I'm going to do is I'm going to try to look for this number, and this is a little bit sort of more tedious because you have to look through a bunch of numbers here. Basically, I kind of just, like, try to find the zero point eights, and then just kind of start from there. We actually can see that the point sevens start right, end in this row, and then you start transitioning to the point eights. And lo and behold, our answer is right over here.

So we've got our probability, our area of 0.8051. Now we just have to find out what z-score that corresponds to. So again, I'm just going to draw the rectangle that goes across that row and column, and basically that's going to tell me the z-score. It's going to be these two numbers, this is the tenths place, and this is the hundredths place. Alright?

So in other words, this area corresponds to a z-score that equals 0.86, and that's our answer. Alright? So in other words, the probability that we looked up in our table was basically just the same probability that was given to us in our problem because it's an area from the left of that to the left of that z-score. And what we found is that the z-score associated with that is 0.86. Alright?

And that's it. That's really all you have to do with this. So basically what happens is whenever you are working with areas to the left, whether it's z-scores to probabilities or probabilities to z-scores, either one, these are always the simplest problems because you have to you don't have to do anything with the values that you're given in the problem, in the table. You can kind of just blindly trust them. So let's take a look now at our second problem, which is a probability to the right, so an area to the right.

So in this case, what we have is that we have p of some value is greater than some unknown z-score, and that equals 0.67. So, again, this is an area to the right. Let's see how this works. Right? So the first thing we want to do is just sketch the region, that's associated with this problem.

So we have an area of 0.67. What does that represent? That's an area to the right of some unknown z-score. And, again, we can use this number to figure out where exactly we're going to draw this. Right?

If this was a value that was really, really close to one, remember, because this is an area to the right, this would actually have a lot of area under the normal curve. Because this is an area that's slightly above 0.5, then that means that the area to the right of this line has to be slightly more than half the curve. So basically, I know to draw this line somewhere over here because when I go to fill in this area, it's going to be slightly more than half the graph. Alright? So notice how what I'm doing here is whenever I'm shading areas to the right, I like to do this in blue, and we'll see why in just a second.

Alright? So let's go on to our values here. What's the probability that's actually given to us in the problem? Well, the probability that's given to us is just 0.67. Alright?

So that's just, you know, straight up the number that we were given from this problem here, that's this area. So is that the value that we go look up in our table? And again, we just have to ask ourselves, is the shaded area the same as the types of shaded areas that we see in our z-table? And it's actually not. So what happens here is if you're ever given an area to the right of a z-score, you must first solve for the area to the left.

That's always what you have to do first before you can go over and start using your z-table. Alright? So you always solve for the area to the left before you move on to that that second step of using your z-table. So let's go ahead and do this first. The probability we're actually going to look up is not going to be 0.6776 seven zero zero.

It's going to be one minus that. So we're just going to look up this value 0.33. So basically what's happening here is in order to find this z-score that we're interested in, we're going to have to when we use our z-table, we're going to have to look up the area that is to the left of that z-score in order to find out what this number is. Alright? So that's basically this yellow region over here.

So what we should expect to find is we should expect to find some small negative number. Alright? So this is the area so this is the probability that we're actually going to look up. So let's go over to our z-table and see if we can actually find that area. Alright?

So we know we're going to be looking at the negatives, so let's go over here and see if we can find 0.33. So 0.33. If you start going down the list over here, you're going to go all the way down, and you start hitting the the threes somewhere around, over here in this in this region. Alright? So we can see here that at 0.33 actually ends up being over here, and that's our probability.

So now we just go ahead and find out what the, tenths and hundredths place is. Alright? So with the tenths and hundredths place are just going to be these columns, and if you go up, you're going to see that this is 0.4, and then this is going to be 0.04. So if you put those two numbers together, the z-score here ends up being z equals negative 0.44. Alright.

Let's go back to our problem here and see if that makes sense. We got a number that is small and slightly negative, so that perfectly does make sense, and that's our z-score. So this is going to be zero point, 44, but it's going to be negative. Alright, folks? So that's all there is to it, really.

So, again, with the areas to the left, you kind of just can go and use the z-table as it is, and you don't have to manipulate any of those numbers. Whenever you're working with areas to the right, there's always one step that you have to do, which is you have to subtract the area that's given to you to find the area that you're supposed to look up in that z-table, and then you can go do that as, as usual. Alright, folks. That's it for this one. Let me know if you have any questions.