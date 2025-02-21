Welcome back, everyone. So in the last few videos, we learned about continuous random variables, and we were introduced to the standard normal distribution, a bell curve that looks like this with some special properties. We saw that on the horizontal axis, we had numbers, which we called z-scores, which basically measure how far away from the center you are in terms of standard deviations. One of the most fundamental skills that you'll absolutely have to know and use for the rest of the course is being able to find probabilities when given z-scores. I know that sounds kind of complicated, but I'm going to walk you through it step by step.
We're actually just going to use a table to do most of this. We're going to look up some values and then write down some numbers while drawing some graphs. I'm going to break this down for you, and we're going to do a ton of examples. Let's go ahead and get started here. We're going to be looking at how to find standard normal probabilities using something called a table, a z-table.
Basically, what happens is when we looked at continuous random variables, we always saw that probabilities were essentially areas under the density curve. We saw how to do this with uniform distribution. We had these rectangles. Finding areas of rectangles is easy because you just do width times height. But for a standard normal distribution, finding areas is less straightforward.
How do you find an area of this sort of weird wedge shape like this? You can't use it doing doing formulas, and instead we find these areas using a table. We call this table a z-table, and it's going to be in your books. It's going to be in your courses, and we actually are going to include one for you in your worksheets. So go ahead and have it handy.
It basically just looks like this with some graphs and a bunch of columns and cells with rows and numbers. I'm going to walk you through how to use it in just a second here. Alright? So basically, what happens in all of these problems is you're going to be asked to find a probability p of z being either less than or greater than, in other words, to the left or to the right, of some given z score. Alright?
So how do we actually go ahead and do that? Well, the first thing you're going to do is you're actually just going to go ahead and draw a graph. The more you draw these graphs and visualize what the problem is asking you, the less likely you are to make a mistake. So I always want you to draw these graphs. We're going to sketch the normal curve and basically look at what the z scores are and then highlight or shade a specific area.
So let's take a look at our first problem over here. We're going to sketch a graph to represent each probability and then find it using a z-table, and we're going to see how to do that in just a second. So first, let's go ahead and sketch the graph. I've already got most of it drawn for you. We basically have a standard normal graph that looks like this.
The midline, you know, where it is, is basically zero, and we're interested in a z-score of negative 0.64. We're asked to find the probability that z is less than that number. So essentially what happens here is negative z-scores are basically going to be to the left of that middle. And, we have these z-scores that could be decimals, and usually they're expressed to the hundredths place. So I've got a z-score that I'm interested in, which is negative 0.64.
And I'm asked to find the probability that I have a number that's to the left of that or less than that. And essentially what that means here is that I'm looking at the area to the left of that z-score. So basically, this line here is going to be the boundary of where I shade this region, and this shading over here essentially is going to translate to an area or a probability. Basically, what this problem is asking is what is the probability, in other words, what's the area of this little piece of the normal curve? How do I find that?
I have to look this up using a table. So once you've drawn out the graph and you've sketched the normal curve, you're going to look up a z-score that you're interested in, and that z-score is going to be just the one that we're given, negative 0.64. So we're going to look up the z-score in a table, and I'm going to show you how to do that in just a second here. Alright? So let's go ahead and look at that table here.
And basically, the way this works is you're going to have a bunch of rows and columns where the z-scores are shown over here in the first column and first row. The tenths place is always going to be going down, and the hundredths place will always be going across. And basically, these on the left will be negative z-scores, and these on the right will be positive z-scores. So, for example, if we're looking at a z-score of negative 0.64.
The way you use this is you basically just go down the rows until you find the tenths place that you're interested in. In this case, we're going to go down the rows until we find negative 0.6, and then we're going to go across the columns until we find the right hundredths place, which is going to be 0.04. Those two things where they intersect, that's going to be the number that you're interested in. When they intersect right over here, which is a probability of 0.2611, These things will always be represented in terms of four decimals, and they're always going to be numbers that are between zero and one, as we can see if you look just across this table over here. Alright?
Essentially, what this variable or sorry. This number represents is the probability or area that is contained within this little piece of the graph up until that z-score. What's really important when you look at this table and you use it is that these values will always be cumulative areas or probabilities from the left. In other words, when you look up a z-score, these yellow numbers correspond to areas, and by default, they're always to the left of that z-score that you're interested in. Alright?
That's going to be really, really important. In fact, most books and courses will be consistent with this as well. If your professor has their own method, you should go ahead and stick to that, but this is always how we're going to do it. Okay? So let's go back to our page over here because we actually found our answer.
We found that the probability of the area to the left of negative 0.64 is this number over here, which is 0.2611. Alright. What happens is these areas are always going to be shown to the left of that score, and that's really important there. Make sure you write that down. And our probability that we just got from the table was 0.2611.
So is that the right answer to our problem? Actually, it definitely is. So in other words, the probability or the area that z is to the left of that negative 0.64 is 0.2611, and we're done here. So essentially, this piece of the normal curve has an area of 0.2611. Alright?
So basically what happens is whenever you're asked to find where, a probability of z being to the left or less than some number, you're always just going to use the exact same number that you're just reading off the z-table. Alright? Now unfortunately, what happens is that won't always happen. And, in some cases, you'll be asked to find the probability that z is greater than some number. And essentially what that means is we're going to be looking at an area to the right.
And I'm going to show you how to do that. So let's just go ahead and start off with our normal curve. Just do the best you can at drawing a little sketch. It's going to be something like this. It doesn't have to be perfect.
Let me try that again. Yeah. It doesn't have to be perfect, but this is going to look something like that. Alright. So here we have our normal curve.
What I'm going to do here is I'm just going to write where does that z-score end up being? It's a positive number, so it's going to be to the right of that midline. And if you don't exactly know where to draw the line, you can kind of just take a best guess. You can look at your z-table to give you a rough idea of where these things should be. Two points zero is going to be somewhere over here, so it doesn't leave a whole lot of area underneath that curve when you get all the way out there to those high twos and three numbers.
So that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to go ahead and over here, I'm just going to draw this as, like, my best guess. It doesn't have to be perfect. Z equals 2.27. Alright?
Now essentially what I'm trying to do here is I'm trying to find a probability that z is greater than that number. In other words, what I'm going to do here is draw that line. And because it's greater than, this is going to be an area to the right of that number. So this is actually the area that I'm interested in.