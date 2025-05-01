- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
A researcher wants to know the probability that a measurement falls between z = 0.00 and z = 1.96. What calculation should they perform?
Which region should be shaded to represent P(z < -1.5) on a standard normal curve?
If a problem asks for the probability that z > 2.0, which part of the standard normal curve should be shaded?
A manufacturer wants to set a cutoff such that only the top 5% of products (in terms of quality score) are labeled 'premium.' What z score should be used for this cutoff?
A student is asked to find P(z > 1.20). Which method should they use to find the probability?
Which calculation method is most appropriate for finding the probability that z falls between two values, z1 and z2?
A hospital wants to know the probability that a patient's test result falls above the 90th percentile. Which z score should be used, and what probability does this represent?
A business analyst states, 'There is a 2.5% chance that a randomly selected employee's performance score is below a certain value.' What is the corresponding z score?
A company wants to award bonuses to employees whose performance scores are in the top 2.5%. What z score should be used as the cutoff?
When asked to find the probability that z < a, which method is most efficient?