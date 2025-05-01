- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
A university entrance exam has scores that are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the highest score that would still place an applicant in the bottom of all scores?
A variable is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that ?
Find the area of the shaded part of the normal curve shown below. You may use a calculator or software.
Find the probability that is in the shaded part of the normal curve shown below. You may use a calculator or software.
A normal distribution has a mean of and a standard deviation of .
Which of the following statements is true about the shape and key features of its normal curve?
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of .
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies between and .
A standardized language test has scores that follow a normal distribution with a mean and a standard deviation . Determine the range of scores that includes the middle of all test takers.
The daily sugar intake (in grams) for a group of adults is normally distributed with a mean grams and a standard deviation grams. What is the minimum daily sugar intake that falls in the top of all daily sugar intake amounts?
The lifespans (in months) of a certain type of rechargeable battery are normally distributed with a mean months and a standard deviation months. Batteries in the top of lifespans are considered too long-lasting for a particular device and must be replaced with different models. What is the maximum lifespan a battery can have without needing to be replaced?
In a math class, students took several tests with scores that were all positive numbers and varied across assessments. Determine if the test scores for a final exam could reasonably follow a normal distribution. Provide your reasoning.
For this final exam, , , and the th percentile score is .
In a chemistry class, the bonus points for a small extra credit quiz are all positive numbers and vary from student to student. Determine if the scores for this quiz could reasonably follow a normal distribution. Provide your reasoning.
For this quiz, the mean bonus score is with the standard deviation of .
A nutrition company packages snack bars that have weights normally distributed around a mean of grams with a standard deviation of gram. Calculate the probability that a randomly chosen snack bar weighs more than grams.
A recent poll found that of college students drink coffee daily. You randomly select students and ask if they drink coffee every day. Is it unusual for exactly out of students to report drinking coffee daily? Select the appropriate reason.
A pharmaceutical company fills bottles with a saline solution. After a recent calibration, the mean fill is milliliters with a standard deviation of milliliters. Bottles are considered acceptable if they contain between and . What is the probability that a randomly selected bottle is within the acceptable range?
A survey reports that of drivers use GPS navigation regularly. If you randomly select drivers, determine whether the normal distribution can be used to approximate the binomial distribution. If so, compute the mean and standard deviation.
A recent survey found that of adults in a city use public transportation at least once a week. Suppose you randomly select a sample of adults from this city. What is the probability that more than of them use public transportation at least once a week?
In a certain city, adult heights are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What percent of adults are taller than ?
According to a survey, of employees report having flexible work hours. If a company randomly selects employees, what is the probability that fewer than of them report having flexible work hours?
Let the random variable be normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find .
A random variable is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find .
A normally distributed variable has a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find .
Suppose the random variable is normally distributed with a mean and a standard deviation . Find .