Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
Determine the -score that corresponds to a cumulative area of under the standard normal curve.
A health survey finds that of adults exercise at least once a week. If you randomly select adults, what is the probability that at most exercise weekly?
A health survey finds that of adults exercise at least once a week. If you randomly select adults, what is the probability that exactly exercise weekly?
A health survey finds that of adults exercise at least once a week. If you randomly select adults, what is the probability that more than exercise weekly?
Find the -score that corresponds to the th percentile, , of the standard normal distribution.
A recent poll shows that of college seniors are satisfied with their chosen major. You randomly select college seniors and ask if they are satisfied with their major. Can you use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution for this scenario? If so, find the mean and standard deviation. If not, explain why.
Find the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of and to the right of .
Let be a normally distributed random variable with mean and standard deviation . Find the probability that is less than .
A random variable follows a normal distribution with mean and standard deviation . Find the probability that falls between and .
A factory produces small gadgets with a probability of that a gadget meets quality standards. A random sample of gadgets is selected. Determine if it is appropriate to use the normal distribution to approximate the binomial probability distribution for the number of gadgets meeting the quality standards.
, ,
A local farm is analyzing how many of its fruits are ripe. The chance that a fruit is ripe is . The farm examines fruits at random. Determine whether the normal distribution can be used to approximate the binomial distribution for the number of ripe fruits.
, ,
A small bakery is testing how often its new muffins are fully baked. The probability that a muffin is fully baked is . A batch of muffins is tested. Determine whether it is appropriate to use the normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution for the number of fully baked muffins.
, ,
A binomial probability statement is given below. Identify the equivalent normal probability statement after applying the continuity correction.
A binomial probability statement is given below. Determine its equivalent normal probability statement after applying the continuity correction.
A binomial probability statement is given below:
Express this probability in words, then apply a continuity correction to convert it into an equivalent normal probability.
A binomial probability statement is given below:
Express this probability in words, then apply a continuity correction to convert it into an equivalent normal probability.
A binomial probability statement is given below:
Express this probability in words, then apply a continuity correction to convert it into an equivalent normal probability.
A binomial probability statement is given below:
Express this probability in words, then apply a continuity correction to convert it into an equivalent normal probability.
A poll finds that of voters support a new policy. If you randomly select voters, can you use the normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution for the number of supporters? If so, find the mean and standard deviation. If not, explain why.
Express the binomial probability in words. Then, convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability using a continuity correction.
Express the binomial probability in words. Then, convert the binomial probability to a normal distribution probability using a continuity correction.
A continuous random variable is uniformly distributed from to . What is the probability that is between and ?
Let the variable have a uniform distribution from to . What is the probability that is between and ?
In a recent study, of employees reported that they would consider working remotely full-time. If a company randomly selects employees, what is the probability that fewer than would consider working remotely full-time? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
In a recent study, of employees reported that they would consider working remotely full-time. If a company randomly selects employees, what is the probability that at least would consider working remotely full-time? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
In a recent study, of employees reported that they would consider working remotely full-time. If a company randomly selects employees, what is the probability that the number who would consider working remotely full-time is between and , inclusive? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
A factory produces light bulbs, and of them pass quality control. If a box contains bulbs, what is the probability that fewer than bulbs pass quality control? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
A factory produces light bulbs, and of them pass quality control. If a box contains bulbs, what is the probability that the number of bulbs that pass quality control is between and , inclusive? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.