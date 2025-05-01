- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
A factory produces light bulbs, and of them pass quality control. If a box contains bulbs, what is the probability that at least bulbs pass quality control? Use the normal approximation if appropriate, and state whether this is an unusual event.
The dashed lines represent the mean and -standard-deviation intervals in the following normal distribution. Estimate the values of the mean and standard deviation.
A company survey shows that of employees are satisfied with their current work schedule. If employees are randomly chosen, what is the probability that at most are satisfied with their work schedule? Use the normal approximation if appropriate.
A company survey shows that of employees are satisfied with their current work schedule. If employees are randomly chosen, what is the probability that more than are satisfied with their work schedule? Use the normal approximation if appropriate.
A company survey shows that of employees are satisfied with their current work schedule. If employees are randomly chosen, what is the probability that the number who are satisfied with their work schedule is between and , inclusive? Use the normal approximation if appropriate.
A chemical process targets a concentration of with a standard deviation of . Use the control chart below to determine whether the given process is in control or out of control.
Determine the -value corresponding to the combined shaded regions under the standard normal distribution shown below:
Determine the -score corresponding to the shaded region under the standard normal distribution shown below:
Determine the -score corresponding to the shaded region under the standard normal distribution shown below:
The fines (in dollars) for a random sample of parking violations are listed below.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
, , , , , , , , ,
Use a histogram to answer the following question:
Does the distribution appear to be bell-shaped, skewed, or uniform?
Compute the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of .
Select the set of statements that accurately describe the properties of a normal distribution with mean and standard deviation .
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of .
Find the total area under the standard normal curve to the left of or to the right of .
Calculate the total area under the standard normal curve to the left of or to the right of .
What is the total area under the standard normal curve to the left of or to the right of ?
A graph shows a curve that is bell-shaped but is skewed to the right. Can this graph represent a normal curve? If not, explain why.
Fill in the blanks: If a variable is normally distributed with mean and standard deviation , is said to follow a ____________________.
Fill in the blanks: The notation is used to indicate the -score such that the area under the standard normal curve to the right of is _______.
Which of the following best describes the spread of a normal density curve?
A biologist collects the weights (in units of grams) of randomly selected frogs from a pond. How would you use a normal probability plot to assess if the frog weights are approximately normally distributed?
Which of the following best describes a z score in the context of the standard normal distribution?
If a data point has a z score of 0, what does this indicate about its position in the standard normal distribution?
A company tracks the delivery times of its packages, which are normally distributed. If the mean delivery time is 2 days and the standard deviation is 0.5 days, what is the z score for a package delivered in 3 days?
Which statement correctly interprets the area under the standard normal curve between z = -1 and z = 1?
When using a standard z table, what does the value you look up for a given z score represent?
Find the probability that z > 0.85 using the z table and the complement rule.