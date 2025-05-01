- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean Practice Problems
A nutritionist examines the average sugar content in breakfast cereals and finds that the population mean is grams. In a sample of cereals, the calculated -value for the sample mean is . At the confidence level, does this -value fall between and for the appropriate degrees of freedom?
A psychologist surveys a random sample of students about their nightly hours of sleep and finds a sample mean of hours and a sample standard deviation of hours. Assuming the population is normally distributed, use the -distribution to find the margin of error and construct a confidence interval for the mean nightly sleep duration.
A sample of cereal boxes has a mean weight of ounces. If the population standard deviation is ounces, construct the confidence interval for the population mean weight of the cereal boxes.
The lifespans of a certain brand of lightbulb are normally distributed with a mean of hours and a standard deviation of hours. If a random sample of bulbs is chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean lifespan is less than hours?
The confidence interval for the average time (in minutes) spent exercising per week is . Use this interval to find the margin of error and the sample mean.
A biologist records the weights of different sample means, each from a sample of fish. The standard deviation of the original fish weights is grams. If the standard deviation of the sample means is calculated to be grams, does this match the Central Limit Theorem prediction? What is the standard deviation predicted by the theorem?
The confidence interval for the average amount of time (in hours) spent reading books each week is . Use this interval to find the margin of error and the sample mean.
Determine the minimum sample size needed to estimate the average daily water consumption (in liters) with a margin of error of liters, provided a confidence level and a population standard deviation of liters.
A researcher wants to estimate the average number of minutes people spend exercising per day. Based on previous studies, the population standard deviation is known to be minutes. The researcher wants the estimate to be within minutes of the true mean with confidence. Determine the minimum sample size () required for this estimate.
A sample of randomly selected students had the following chemistry test scores:
, , , , , , ,
Construct a confidence interval for the population mean score, assuming normality, given that the sample mean is and the sample standard deviation is .
A nutritionist measures the daily intake of fiber (in grams) for 12 adults:
18, 22, 19, 25, 20, 23, 21, 24, 20, 22, 19, 23
Compute the sample standard deviation, provided that the sample mean is .
A nutritionist measures the daily intake of fiber (in grams) for adults:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Construct a confidence interval for the population mean score, assuming normality, provided that the sample mean is and the sample standard deviation is .
A researcher records the monthly rent in dollars paid by randomly selected graduate students: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Find the sample mean.
A researcher records the monthly rent in dollars paid by randomly selected graduate students:
Find the sample standard deviation, given that the sample mean is .
A company claims that the average delivery time for its packages is hours with a standard deviation of hours. If a random sample of deliveries is selected, what is the probability that the sample mean delivery time is more than hours?
A certain stock's daily percent return on Fridays has a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of days are selected and the mean return for each sample is calculated, what is the probability that a sample mean is between and ?
A researcher collected a random sample of weeks of gasoline prices from January to December . The sample mean price was per gallon, with a standard deviation of per gallon. Assume the prices are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for the population mean price per gallon.
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average number of grams of sugar people consume in a day. Previous data suggest that the population standard deviation is grams. The nutritionist wants the estimate to be within gram of the true average with confidence. Find the minimum sample size required to achieve this estimate.
A tire company wants to estimate the average tread depth of its new tires within millimeters. What is the minimum sample size needed to construct a confidence interval for the population mean, assuming the population standard deviation is millimeters?
A researcher is studying the heights of a rare plant species. The population standard deviation of plant heights is known to be . A random sample of plants has a mean height of . Heights are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval (in ) for the population mean height.
A pharmaceutical company wants to estimate the mean weight of pills produced by a new machine within grams. If the population standard deviation is known to be grams, what is the minimum sample size required to construct a confidence interval for the population mean?
A researcher reports a confidence interval of when estimating the average weight (in kilograms) of packages in a warehouse. Find the estimated margin of error and the sample mean.
If a policy analyst always uses a confidence interval to estimate the average income in a city, what is a likely drawback of this approach?
In the context of determining minimum sample size for estimating a mean, what is the effect on the sample size if the margin of error is reduced, while all other parameters remain unchanged?
A survey records the time, in minutes past A.M., that a random sample of students wake up for an early class. The population standard deviation is known to be minutes. Calculate the point estimate of the population mean, , and the margin of error for a confidence interval.
A company analyzed its daily revenue data from a random sample of workdays and found that the mean daily revenue was , with a known population standard deviation of . The confidence interval was calculated to be (). Would it be unusual for the actual population mean daily revenue to exceed ? Briefly explain your reasoning.
A company wants to estimate the average number of hours employees spend on training per month. Out of employees, a random sample of is taken. The sample mean is hours, and the population standard deviation is hours. Construct a confidence interval for the population mean using the finite population correction factor.
A researcher wants to estimate the average height of plants in a greenhouse. She takes a random sample of plants from a total population of plants. The sample mean height is , and the population standard deviation is . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean using the finite population correction factor.
Which statement is true about the -distribution as the sample size gets very large?
In a recent study, a researcher measured the average daily sugar intake (in units of grams) of individuals and found the mean intake to be grams, with a known population standard deviation of grams. The confidence interval for the population mean sugar intake is (). Does it seem likely that the actual population mean could be greater than grams? Briefly explain your reasoning.