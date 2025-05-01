Problem 7.2.27

27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.





Crime rate The homicide rate decreases at a rate of 3%/yr in a city that had 800 homicides/yr in 2018. At this rate, when will the homicide rate reach 600 homicides/yr?