Problem 7.2.52

"General relative growth rates Define the relative growth rate of the function f over the time interval T to be the relative change in f over an interval of length T:

R_T = [f(t + T) − f(t)] / f(t)

Show that for the exponential function y(t) = y₀ e^{kt}, the relative growth rate R_T, for fixed T, is constant for all t."