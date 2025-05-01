Problem 3.3.28
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28.
y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))
Problem 3.9.29
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
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f(x) = x² + 2x, x₀ = 1, dx = 0.1
Problem 3.6.46
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t⁻³/⁴ sin(t))⁴/³
Problem 3.9.11
Linearization for Approximation
In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.
f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.5
Problem 3.72
Are there any points on the curve y = x - 1/(2x) where the slope is 2? If so, find them.
Problem 3.54
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
2rs - r - s + s² = -3
Problem 3.9.18
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = x√(1 − x²)
Problem 3.77
Find the points on the curve y = tan x, -π/2 < x < π/2, where the normal line is parallel to the line y = -x/2. Sketch the curve and normal lines together, labeling each with its equation.
Problem 3.7
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³
Problem 3.75
Find the points on the curve y = 2x³ - 3x² - 12x + 20 where the tangent line is
a. perpendicular to the line y = 1 - (x/24).
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b. parallel to the line y = √2 - 12x.
Problem 3.2.37
One-Sided Derivatives
Compute the right-hand and left-hand derivatives as limits to show that the functions in Exercises 37–40 are not differentiable at the point P.
Problem 3.6.77
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Problem 3.9.20
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = (2√x)/(3(1 + √x))
Problem 3.2.45a
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Problem 3.8.19a
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
a. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt if a and b are constant?
Problem 3.2.60a
a. Let f(x) be a function satisfying |f(x)| ≤ x² for −1 ≤ x ≤ 1. Show that f is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).
Problem 3.5.53a
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
Problem 3.6.86a
Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska The graph in the accompanying figure shows the average Fahrenheit temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska, during a typical 365-day year. The equation that approximates the temperature on day x is
y = 37 sin[(2π/365)(x − 101)] + 25
and is graphed in the accompanying figure.
a. On what day is the temperature increasing the fastest?
Problem 3.8.11a
If the original 24 m edge length x of a cube decreases at the rate of 5 m/min, when x = 3 m at what rate does the cube’s
a. surface area change?
Problem 3.9.14a
Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶
Problem 3.4.15a
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = ds/dt = f(t) (m/sec) of a body moving along a coordinate line.
a. When does the body reverse direction?
Problem 3.8.32a
Hauling in a dinghy A dinghy is pulled toward a dock by a rope from the bow through a ring on the dock 6 ft above the bow. The rope is hauled in at the rate of 2 ft/sec.
a. How fast is the boat approaching the dock when 10 ft of rope are out?
Problem 3.9.45a
The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s
a. circumference?
Problem 3.1.24a
Interpreting Derivative Values
Effectiveness of a drug On a scale from 0 to 1, the effectiveness E of a pain-killing drug t hours after entering the bloodstream is displayed in the accompanying figure.
a. At what times does the effectiveness appear to be increasing? What is true about the derivative at those times?
Problem 3.5.33a
Find y'' if:
a. y = csc x
Problem 3.5.47a
In Exercises 47 and 48, find an equation for
(a) the tangent line to the curve at P
Problem 3.9.55a
Quadratic approximations
a. Let Q(x) = b₀ + b₁(x − a) + b₂(x − a)² be a quadratic approximation to f(x) at x = a with these properties:
i. Q(a) = f(a)
ii. Q′(a) = f′(a)
iii. Q″(a) = f″(a).
Determine the coefficients b₀, b₁, and b₂.
Problem 3.2.47a
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
a. differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.
Problem 3.8.18a
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
a. Assuming that x, y, and z are differentiable functions of t, how is ds/dt related to dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt?
Problem 3.1.23a
Interpreting Derivative Values
Growth of yeast cells In a controlled laboratory experiment, yeast cells are grown in an automated cell culture system that counts the number P of cells present at hourly intervals. The number after t hours is shown in the accompanying figure.
a. Explain what is meant by the derivative P'(5). What are its units?
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
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