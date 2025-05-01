Problem 8.8.36
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
Problem 8.4.22
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Problem 8.8.32
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
Problem 8.5.10
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)
Problem 8.3.70
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ x cos³(x) dx
Problem 8.3.14
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/2) sin²(x) dx
Problem 8.8.4
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀⁴ dx / √(4 − x)
Problem 8.8.28
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (4r dr) / √(1 − r⁴)
Problem 8.6.10
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Problem 8.4.58
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Problem 8.3.4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
Problem 8.6.6
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx
Problem 8.8.86
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
Problem 8.4.28
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
Problem 8.3.18
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Problem 8.9.40
Annual rainfall The annual rainfall in inches for San Francisco, California, is approximately a normal random variable with mean 20.11 in. and standard deviation 4.7 in. What is the probability that next year’s rainfall will exceed 17 in.?
Problem 8.2.68
In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.
∫ x^n sin(x) dx = -x^n cos(x) + n ∫ x^(n-1) cos(x) dx
Problem 8.4.63
Find the average value of f(x) = (√(x + 1)) / √x on the interval [1, 3].
Problem 8.3.64
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
Problem 8.8.66
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)
Problem 8.6.32
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (√2 - x) / √x dx
Problem 8.7.35
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Problem 8.2.16
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ p⁴ e^(-p) dp
Problem 8.4.61
Evaluate ∫ x³ √(1 - x²) dx using:
c. A trigonometric substitution.
Problem 8.4.8
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt
Problem 8.3.74
Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
Problem 8.1.12
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
Problem 8.6.16
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ e^(-3t) sin(4t) dt
Problem 8.4.36
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x dx) / (25 + 4x²)
Problem 8.2.36
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
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