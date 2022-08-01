So so far we've been talking about larger, entire organisms to study biology, but now I want to focus on some smaller aspects that we can use to study cell biology. So the first is cell culture and this is actually growing human or other cells in a plastic or glass dish, actually inside of a laboratory. So this is used to study cellular mechanisms like signaling growth division and gene expression. Now growing cells in a dish there can be many type of cells. You can grow, you can grow everything, but you can grow a lot, but growing them in a dish because it's happening in glass is called typically called in vitro, whereas studies happening in living organisms is called in vivo. Now I want to have a huge disclaimer here because there's a kind of a controversy over whether cell culture classifies is in vitro or in vivo. So the reason is because cells are living. So any studies you do in them is technically in vivo because they're living. Um but also they live inside glass or plastic dishes. So it's also in vitro Now, for me, I like to think of cell culture as in vitro, whereas in living organisms is in vivo, but your professor probably has their own opinion. So you should ask them and to figure out which um which one they prefer, especially if you can see these coming up in class or in your lectures and you think they might be on a test. So make sure to double check of which one cell culture is used by your professor. Now, the reason cell culture is used is because you can you can treat these cells with nutrients or proteins or chemicals and just see how they react um on a molecular level. And this is important because sometimes these Kemah can be really harmful to organisms. Um but they but for sales it doesn't necessarily matter because sales we don't consider as you know, as important as actual living organisms. And so what you can see here is these are cervical cancer cells from a human, they're called hela cells and they're growing in cell culture and the blue here is actually the nucleus. So cell culture also gives us a way to study particular human cells in a way that studying other organisms doesn't allow us to do. So another way they're smaller way to study biology through viruses. The viruses are used to study cell biology now waters the virus, the virus is a non infectious are non living, excuse me, non living infectious particle. And they are composed of protein um surrounding genetic material. So these are really important because they can actually be manipulated to add DNA to cells. Um so the genetic material that the virus has um can be replaced with whatever genetic material scientists want. And this is especially true with retroviruses which are RNA viruses that can actually integrate the genetic material they carry into the host cell's chromosome. So this is really important for scientists because if we want to see what the effect of a particular gene mutation is on a cell, we can just replace the retroviruses genetic material with this, whatever genetic mutant we want and infect a cell with it, and then that genetic material will be integrated into the host chromosome replicated and expressed when before it wouldn't have been there. So this is a really important way to study cell biology. So in this image here, you can actually, this is an HIV retrovirus and you can just see the structure here. Um there's nothing too complex about it. It's just just the virus particle. So now let's let's move on.

