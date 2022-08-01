Top Main Model Organisms

So in this video we're going to just be very quickly going over different model organisms that are used to study biology today. So the first is coli E. Coli um And this is used to study pro carry ah tick biology. So the genetics with E. Coli are basically the same throughout all organisms. They rapidly divide which allows them to be studied quickly in labs. And then also scientists can actually manipulate a coli to replicate D. N. A. And actually grow proteins for experimental use. So we wanted to study the function of some protein. We can grow it in a coli and use it and sort of extract that protein and use it in other experiments. So this is just an example of what a coli looks like. Now if we go to the next page we can see that yeast um which right here is just the scientific name for it is used to study basic eukaryotic biology. So the reason this is used it's a single eukaryotic cell has a small genome and it can be grown in a laboratory um They divide quickly about once every two hours. And they're really easy to manipulate genetically. So genetic, entire genetic screens to look at specific genes that cause certain types can be done by just mute organizing the whole thing. So you can pretty much just kind of put any kind of mutation on here and this can be a chemical, it could be UV light, there's many different types of way to organize D. N. A. Um And then say okay well um which uh you know cells are smaller or which ones have these weird bumpy things in them. Um And genetic screens are big um reasons why yeast are used to study biology. Now if we go down and look at another one this is the next two are really common but we start getting more advanced here. So joseph e lia Melanie gaster. This is a fruit fly and has been used to study the mechanisms of genetics. Um So these are things like chromosome of biology um patterning during development. They also divide fairly quickly for such a complex organism about two weeks. Um They have a new batch of offspring. Um And so mainly fruit flies are used to study genetics. Gene identification and function. Now if we look at c elegance um this has actually been used to study cell differentiation and development. So these are worms actually little transparent worms. I'll show you a picture of them in just a second. But we actually one of the really cool things about C. Elegans I think this really blows my mind is that the entire sequence of events is known from the single Zygote which is the first cell of really an organism to the final 959 cells that make up the worm. So every cell division that happens from this single Zygomatic cell to 959 cells all of them are known. We can say you know this cell divides into one and two and I know exactly which of the 959 cells. Cell one becomes. Um and I think that's really neat. It really helps us understand the mechanisms involved in development. Now we can also use the elegance to look at human development because 70% of human genes are found have warm counterparts. Um and then usually we create like the flies we create and yeast we create mutants to study them. So here's an example of the fruit fly and here's an example of C. elegance. Well again it's here which is a transparent worm. Um So let's let's continue on with our model organisms. So Arab top sis is used to study plant genetics and development. So this is a weed of little flower and we'd hear it can be grown indoors um and has tons of offspring here thousands and 8 to 10 weeks. This is fairly quickly for laboratory science. Um but we can also, I mean I know we use it to study plant biology but it does have universal features to all organisms. And it contains about 26,000 genes which is around the same number as humans who have 25,000. So really comparing how these genes are organized and um express can help us really determine you know what makes an organism complex. Um if it's not just the same number amount of genes. So moving on we're gonna talk about zebra fish and frogs which are used again to study developmental, develop mental biology. So zebrafish here's their scientific name are actually transparent the first two weeks of their development. So it's really easy to inject genes into their embryo and really look and see the internal structures that change. And they're very easy to maintain. You can keep a ton of them in an aquarium and they reproduce rapidly. Frogs are used to study development because they have extremely large eggs which are single cells. And so we use frogs and their eggs to study cell division. Um And also this unique thing called whole genome duplications, which is exactly what it sounds like. A duplication of the entire genome, which is really common in different frog species. So here's an example of a zebra fish and here's an example of um of the frog. And you can see that these are two separate species that have underground gene duplication. So this one is larger because it's had its genome duplicated and this one is smaller now. Um Not quite the final but we're getting very close is mice. Um And these are used to study disease. So why do we use mice? They reproduce quickly? They produce a lot of offspring, but very important is 99% of their protein coding genes um are very similar to that of humans. They also have extremely similar immune systems. And the immune system is what allows our bodies to fight off disease. So they're extremely useful to studying disease. So we can use them to mimic human disease, especially human disease caused by certain genetic mutations. Um, so we can induce these mutations into the mice and see and watch them develop the disease so that we can study it. So here's an image of a laboratory mouse. So now let's move on.

