Purpose of Model Organisms

Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about model organisms. So model organisms are organisms that are commonly used to study biology. So they typically have certain features that make them exceptionally useful for studies. So examples of this include organisms that divide quickly or organisms that have transparent bodies. So you can actually look in and see different structures that are inside the body or they're ones that are really easy to genetically manipulate. And so the reason that we can use model organisms to be able to examine all organism biology or specifically human biology is because every organism is descended from an ancestral cell. So we all came from the same original cell. So we all have very common features that are associated with um our survival and disease. So um there is pros and cons to this. So the pro is that genome comparisons between organisms can reveal diversity and sizes but they all have similar genes. So um we refer to this as conservation. So there's similar genes and similar gene sequences between all of these different organisms, even though they can be quite different. Now. The con to the fact that every organism is descended from ancestral cell is the idea of genetic redundancy. So over time throughout evolution, um multiple gene versions have arisen within an organism. So this means that if we have a gene a within any organism that can be an A. One and a two or a three and they all have similar functions. And so when we try to use model organisms to study a particular function, we can have trouble because if we make a mutant, so mark this here. So we make a mutant in a one. And we don't see an effect. It could be because A two took over. And so there's no effect. And the genetic redundancy really complicates our studies but we still use them because it's really the best we have and they are great tools to study biology. So in this image I wanted to just look at what it means to be conserved in terms of a gene. So this is actually the protein sequence of a histone um histone protein. And you can see that from champs two rats to humans that this sequence is very highly conserved and that in the portions where it differs usually, you know there's one or two options but that is just not entirely diverse. And so these genetic conservation conservation between these organisms allow us to use model organisms to study human biology or disease biology or just biology of organisms in general. So let's move on to the next concept

