Common Pathways

okay in this video we're going to talk about common GPC are signaling pathways. So we're going to specifically talk about three different pathways that you're going to read about or hear about as good examples of GPC are signaling. So the first is going to be cycling KMp or Camp I like to say in my head. And this concentration of this molecule is very much regulated by a G. Protein signaling. So how this works is that Camp is a signaling molecule. It's present in every single cell that's been studied on earth. So it's a very universal signaling molecule and generally it's kept at a low concentration in the cell. But extra cellular signals can result in a huge increase in this intracellular concentration. And how this happens is because Camp is made by a certain enzyme called a dino cyclist. And you're actually gonna need to know Camp and a dino cyclists and it actually is degraded by this other enzyme called fossil dinosaur race. Now Liggins come in, they activated G protein coupled receptor. This activates a G. Protein and different G proteins can stimulate or inhibit a dino cyclists which then controls CAMP levels. So if it stimulates the adrenal cyclists then more camp will be made more. But if it inhibits it then less will be made. So here's an example of this. So here you have a Liggan, it's binding to a G. P. C. R. This is activating a G. Protein which is then going on to activate a dino cycle Ace which is then producing a lot of C. A. M. P. Which can then go on to signal. So that's gonna be a really common one that you hear about camp and a dino cyclist. Now calcium is another important signaling molecule. And so G proteins can trigger an increase inside a solid calcium concentration. So calcium like CAMP is kept really low concentration in the south and so g proteins can trigger this increase and so calcium is really important because calcium goes on to affect the regulation of many enzymes and proteins. And so for instance one of these are campiness is um and these are protein kindnesses that for like different proteins involved in gene transcription. So they control transcription of a lot of jeans and they are controlled via calcium. So you imagine that if you increase the calcium then you're going to activate these campiness is which then go on to activate or inhibit various genes. Now there's this vocab word here cal module in so what this is is this is a protein and this mediates the animal cell response to calcium. And so sometimes calcium can have this huge effect because it can interact with caL module in which then goes on to either inhibit or activate a variety of different genes but just know here that calcium is this really important signaling molecule that can have a variety of different effects. So here's an example of calcium signaling. So you can see there's calcium getting into the cell, there's all these calcium increases here and all of them result in signaling through all these different receptors and pathways and now you don't actually at all need to understand all these different pathways or all these different abbreviations but just realize that calcium signaling in this one particular cell type can affect all these things at the same exact time calcium is a huge signaling molecule and then the final one that we're going to talk about is this in a subtle phosphor lipid signaling pathway. And these are regulated by G. P. C. R. S. As well. So how this happens is there's this special G. Protein called G. Q. You might want to actually memorize that and G. Q. Um activates this additional cyclist again. So remember dino cyclist is involved in camp But in this case we're going to talk about it in a different way and how it affects lipids and so activated female cyclist this results in a cleavage of a lipid called Pip two. Now when pIP two is cleaved that actually results in two molecules so it's cut and that splits it into and these two molecules are called I. P. Three and Dag and each one of these have different functions. So I. P. Three goes to the er binds to it and opens calcium channels. So we're seeing these like interconnections of these signaling pathways already they don't stand alone they all interact with each other. So I. P. Three will go to the er open calcium channels and then you have Dag which will act to activate a variety of other signaling pathways. And so um in this case we have cal module in again because remember we're activating these calcium channels and cal modulating can modulate is a protein that mediates cell response to calcium. Socal modulation will once it you know this calcium is activated, binds calcium undergoes conformational change and bind to other proteins in the cell to have their function. So this is an example of the enormous tidal phosphor lipid pathway. So we have this lipid called pip and then we have um this enzyme called foss Philip K. C. Um which I didn't mention but it actually can help to do this cleavage. And so this results in the formation of dag once it's cleaved and I. P. Three dag then goes on to activate a variety of different pathways which you can see are going throughout the cell. And I. P. Three goes to the er and activates calcium signaling which can release calcium into the cell and then go on to do a variety of other things both in and outside the cell. So these are the three pathways um that are really important that you're gonna read about in your textbook and notice that they are all connected in all these different ways and it's very common and signaling pathways they usually don't see it alone, they all interact. And so these three are definitely interacting. So with that let's sounds fun.

