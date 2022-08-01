Structure and Activation

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about protein kinase receptors. So first let's focus on their structure and how they're activated and then we'll get into some more details about what protein penises are and how they work. So protein penises or protein kinase receptors you're gonna sometimes see these as enzyme coupled receptors but exactly the same thing. But they're trans membrane protein receptors and they are activated through binding a ligand very similar to any other receptor on the plasma membrane. Now there are two main types of kindnesses. Remember what Aquinas does, it's going to add a phosphate. This is really big function of this protein. So receptor penises are the ones that we're most familiar with and the ones that we're going to focus on the most and these are kindnesses that are receptors first and they contain keenness activity on the side of solid surface, meaning that there are the part of the protein that's in the side of saul that's the part that has the ability has this enzymatic ability to add phosphates. And so there are two classes. These include receptor tyrosine kinase is which is the largest class and it also recruits receptor Syrian theory and sinuses. Um and these are different. These are amino acids in case you don't recognize them. And so that just means the different types of amino acids. These kindnesses phosphor alike. I said names based on the menu acid they fast for like then you have a second class this is the non receptor kindnesses and these are kindnesses that bind to a receptor when the receptor has been activated by a ligand. So everything is connected to the plasma membrane into proteins within the plasma membrane. It just matters where the keenness is. Is it actually on the protein that's in the membrane which is the receptor or is it somewhere in the side of saul but gets recruited to this receptor when the receptor binds a leg in. So here are your two types of receptor you have, your receptor kindnesses you can see here's the ligand that binds and then you have these regions here on the side of solid side that have the ability to add phosphates. And then you have the non receptor kindnesses which once the ligand binds just here. So once this comes down here and binds then you have some type of kindness that's in the side of salt that will come up and bind as well. And so activation of both of these pathways is triggered through um receptor phosphor relation. So ligand binding um can cause the receptor piracy kindnesses to find to each other and form a dime er and the phosphor relation that happens happens because the one receptor, one half of the dime er is gonna phosphor late the other one. So this is a process called trans auto phosphor relations, you may not necessarily need to know that term but in case you hear it, that's what it means. It means. One of the receptors that's in this dime er phosphor relates the other and you can see this here in this image here. So we have this phosphor relation which was caused from this one and then we have this phosphor relation which this side caused. So the trans auto phosphor relation. Now once this protein is correlated all these other types of intracellular signaling molecules can be recruited to these tales that are now phosphor related. So here's some examples of things that can that can come there once that tails phosphor related one classes adaptor proteins. These are going to adapt different signaling proteins to each other and form some type of signaling complex. You have docking proteins and these service docking sites for other proteins Makes sense. You have transcription factors which actually can be recruited here and activated and then eventually go back to the nucleus and then also any other type of signaling enzyme that may act in a pathway can be recruited here. So um proteins that bind to these phosphor related regions on these kindnesses or these receptor kindness is usually have a domain called an S. H. Two domain and this is just gonna be an amino acid sequence that's found on signaling molecules which bind um phosphor related amino acids usually tyra scenes and so they're recruited to foster related tire scenes which are really commonly found on receptor protein highnesses and that's how these proteins are recruited there. So here's an example of intracellular signaling molecule recruitment. So here you have a ligand, you don't need to know any of these abbreviations, so just kind of scribbled without but you have this ligand, it's blue, you don't need to know its name. It binds to this receptor. This recep the results in phosphor relation. So you have your dime er you want and you're too and they phosphor late each other once here these proteins can be recruited to these areas and serve these sort of intracellular signaling complexes which then go on to signal a variety of different things and can really affect the sell through gene transcription or however it's gonna affect the cell. So that's kind of an overview of how receptor protein kindnesses or other protein kindnesses work in these complex signaling pathways in the cell. So with that let's now move on.

