What is the name of the watery environment within the cell where DNA and ribosomes are suspended?
A
Nucleus
B
Cell membrane
C
Cytoplasm
D
Mitochondria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the name of the watery environment within the cell where DNA and ribosomes are suspended.
Review the options provided: Nucleus, Cell membrane, Cytoplasm, and Mitochondria.
Recall the definition of each term: The nucleus is the organelle that houses DNA but is not the watery environment. The cell membrane is the boundary of the cell and does not describe the internal environment. The mitochondria are the energy-producing organelles and do not serve as the suspension medium for DNA and ribosomes. The cytoplasm is the gel-like substance that fills the cell and suspends organelles, including ribosomes and, in prokaryotic cells, DNA.
Identify the correct answer based on the definitions: The cytoplasm is the watery environment where DNA (in prokaryotes) and ribosomes are suspended.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cytoplasm' based on the reasoning above.
