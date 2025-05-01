Recall the definition of each term: The nucleus is the organelle that houses DNA but is not the watery environment. The cell membrane is the boundary of the cell and does not describe the internal environment. The mitochondria are the energy-producing organelles and do not serve as the suspension medium for DNA and ribosomes. The cytoplasm is the gel-like substance that fills the cell and suspends organelles, including ribosomes and, in prokaryotic cells, DNA.