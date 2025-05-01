What is the main function of the cytoplasm in an animal cell?
A
It stores genetic information.
B
It regulates the passage of substances into and out of the cell.
C
It synthesizes proteins for export.
D
It provides a medium for chemical reactions to occur and supports organelles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the cytoplasm in an animal cell: The cytoplasm is the jelly-like substance that fills the interior of the cell, excluding the nucleus. It is composed of water, salts, and various organic molecules.
Recognize that the cytoplasm is not involved in storing genetic information. Genetic information is stored in the nucleus, specifically within the DNA.
Eliminate the option about regulating the passage of substances into and out of the cell. This function is performed by the cell membrane, not the cytoplasm.
Understand that protein synthesis for export is primarily carried out by ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum, not the cytoplasm itself.
Conclude that the cytoplasm's main function is to provide a medium for chemical reactions to occur and to support organelles, as it allows enzymes and substrates to interact and facilitates the movement of materials within the cell.
