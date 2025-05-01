A cell typically contains what percentage of water?
A
About 10%
B
About 90%
C
About 40%
D
About 70%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the approximate percentage of water in a typical cell, which is a fundamental concept in cell biology.
Recall that water is the most abundant molecule in cells and plays a critical role in maintaining cell structure, biochemical reactions, and transport of substances.
Eliminate the incorrect options by considering the biological context: 10% is too low for the water content of a cell, and 90% is too high for most cells, as it would leave insufficient space for other cellular components like proteins, lipids, and organelles.
Recognize that 70% is the widely accepted value for the water content in a typical cell, as it aligns with the composition of cytoplasm and the overall cellular environment.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'About 70%' based on the biological importance and typical composition of cells.
