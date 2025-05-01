Which process occurs at the surface of the Golgi apparatus?
A
Vesicle budding for protein transport
B
ATP synthesis
C
DNA replication
D
Transcription of mRNA
1
Understand the function of the Golgi apparatus: The Golgi apparatus is an organelle involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for transport to their destinations. It is not directly involved in processes like ATP synthesis, DNA replication, or transcription of mRNA.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to the Golgi apparatus: ATP synthesis occurs in mitochondria, DNA replication occurs in the nucleus, and transcription of mRNA also occurs in the nucleus. These processes are not associated with the Golgi apparatus.
Focus on vesicle budding: Vesicle budding is a process where transport vesicles form at the surface of the Golgi apparatus. These vesicles carry proteins and lipids to their target locations, such as the plasma membrane or lysosomes.
Relate vesicle budding to protein transport: Proteins are modified and sorted in the Golgi apparatus, and vesicle budding ensures their delivery to the correct cellular compartments or for secretion outside the cell.
Conclude that vesicle budding for protein transport is the correct process occurring at the surface of the Golgi apparatus, as it aligns with the organelle's primary function.
