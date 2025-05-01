Which organelle in the cell can be likened to a post office due to its role in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for delivery?
A
Golgi apparatus
B
Endoplasmic reticulum
C
Mitochondrion
D
Lysosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of each organelle listed in the options: Golgi apparatus, Endoplasmic reticulum, Mitochondrion, and Lysosome.
Recall that the Golgi apparatus is responsible for modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for delivery to their destinations, much like a post office.
Review the function of the Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER): The rough ER is involved in protein synthesis, while the smooth ER is involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification, but it does not package or sort materials for delivery.
Consider the role of the Mitochondrion: It is the powerhouse of the cell, generating ATP through cellular respiration, and does not handle protein or lipid sorting.
Evaluate the function of the Lysosome: It is involved in breaking down waste materials and cellular debris, not in modifying or packaging proteins and lipids. Therefore, the correct answer is the Golgi apparatus.
Watch next
Master Leaving the ER with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia