Golgi Processing and Transport: Videos & Practice Problems
Golgi Processing and Transport Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes heterotypic fusion in the context of protein delivery to the Golgi?
A protein undergoes terminal glycosylation in the Golgi. What is the significance of this modification?
How do the vesicular transport model and cisternae maturation model differ in terms of protein movement through the Golgi?
A protein with a specific sorting sequence is in the Golgi. How does the Golgi ensure it is directed into the correct vesicle?
Which protein coat is associated with vesicles transporting proteins from the ER to the Golgi?
A protein undergoes terminal glycosylation in the Golgi. What happens during this process?
Which model suggests that the Golgi cisternae themselves move during protein transport?
