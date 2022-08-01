Prokaryotic Features

So we know pro chorionic cells are diverse but what are some of the structural common features between them? So pro periodic cells have specific structural features that define them. So one of the biggest ones is the lack of a nucleus and that's actually in their name. So pro means before carry outs mean kernel or nucleus. So pro pro literally means before nucleus. So they do not have a nucleus. But what they do have is they all contain a plasma membrane and most of them contain also a cell wall. So um they don't contain a nucleus. They do contain plasma membranes but they also for the most part don't contain internal membranes. These are things like organelles, mitochondria chloroplasts that you remember back from your um intro bio class. Now there is one exception to this. This is called cyanobacteria. So cyanobacteria actually contain in these really complex internal membranes where they perform photosynthesis. Now that's the one exception. The rest of the pro chaotic cells do not have internal membranes um but they have to be able to support themselves. So they do have these primitive side of skeleton elements. Remember back to intro bio sido skeleton really performance the structure of the cell and they can move um which we kind of know this just through, you know, looking at pond water or blood or any kind of the labs that we've done with cells is that they actually do have the ability to move. Um And one of the main ways that they do this is through a structure called the Mandela. So let's look at a pro periodic sell. So you see here that there is no main nucleus. There's this thing called a nuclear oil, which we'll talk about, but that's pretty much just where they store their DNA. But this is not a nucleus. They have a flagellum here. They contain a cell wall, a cell membrane and but generally they're very fairly simple. If you remember back to looking at different cells and your early bio classes, probiotics are fairly simple. So now let's move on to the next concept.

