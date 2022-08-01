Prokaryotic Genetics

in this video we're gonna be talking about pro carry attic genetic features. So this has to do with DNA storage structure and replication. So um how appropriate excel stores. Um it's D. N. A. And how it replicates it are distinguishing features of of pro cryonics cells. So remember back I said pro chaotic cells do not have a nucleus but they do have a structure called a nuclear oid. Which is just where they keep their D. N. A. And it's actually a circular chromosome. And that's where their DNA is packaged. And so A D. N. A. Is not contained inside in inside contained in any kind of intracellular compartments no nucleus. And they don't have nuclear envelopes. They also don't have nucleus nuclei plural for that. And then um because they don't have these specialized compartments to hold their D. N. A. Um they actually don't have that much DNA. So they have about eight million base pairs for an average pro cryonics l amounts around 5000 proteins. Um Now if we think of this to a human cell for instance that's so small. Human cells contain upwards of 25,000 proteins and that's only 2% of the genome. It's a huge amount of genetic material and eukaryotes but a small amount in pro carrots now um that's how DNA is stored, what it's how it's structured but how is it replicated? So pro chaotic cells undergo binary vision and a complete copy of the D. N. A. Has passed on to the daughter cell. So genetic information can also be self through organisms through conjugation. Which is a different process. So let me go down here and talk about this. So binary fission is where DNA replication occurs. And you see you get two copies of the entire D. N. A. And that split. And then that goes into the daughter cells where each cell contains a single copy. So that's binary vision. Now that's um file replication. There's this thing called conjugation. Um And that's just genetic sharing between organisms. But that's not dividing. That's actually just giving some genetic material between organisms. So we talked about DNA storage structure and replication. Let's talk about DNA transcription and that's the process of turning A. D. N. A. Into an R. N. A. And then eventually into a protein. So expressing that gene and DNA transcription and gene expression in pro carry optics cells is very simple. So we're running into a theme here where DNA is stored in the simple nuclear oid um D. N. A. Or the pro chaotic cells divide through binary fission. And the simple process DNA transcription is also simple. All happens in a single compartment. It really requires very little processing. Um And it does use rival For translation. Which if you remember back to your bio 101 sort of throwing these terms out here just to review. It uses ribosomes for translation but they are smaller and less complex. And the ones you're familiar with from your intro bio class for eukaryotic cells. So for pro cryonics cells and their genetic storage, it just think simple, it's more simple. So with that let's move on to the next concept.

Hide transcripts