Prokaryotic Diversity

Hi in this video we are going to be talking about Procure IAT ICC cell architecture. So first a lot of text behind me but it's a really simple concept that I'm gonna be talking about over the next few minutes. And that is that pro carry out ICC cells are diverse and that's really it. They're just extremely diverse. But let me talk about some ways that they are diverse. Um So first is that they're classified in these two overarching domains. You've heard these before? RKO bacteria sometimes arcadia can be just termed RKO bacteria, bacteria can also be called and seeing you bacteria but essentially it all means the same thing and they're all pair of areas. Now they come in all different shapes and sizes but all of them are single celled organisms. You can kind of think or at least I do I think single celled organism. Super simple. But that's not true actually. They do all of these different diverse processes which I'm going to talk about a little bit now. But they also can actually form these social groups like films for instance or chains. So for instance the film on your teeth when you don't brush it, that's actually some bacterias and precarious working together in these social groups that form those films and they can come in all different types of shapes spherical, rod shaped, spiral. So they're very diverse in cell type in size. Now traditionally we actually didn't think they were that diverse. So um some traditional techniques which include growing them in laboratories. Um only identified around 6000 species which is relatively small, but we now know that this represents less than 1/10 of 1% of all the pro periodic species, it's so tiny, such a tiny amount. Um So how did we find them if all this diversity if we couldn't grow them traditionally in a laboratory? So we sequence the meta genome. So what does it matter genome? Well, that is actually the collective genome of a species and a habitat scroll up a little. And so what that means is if I were to collect the meta genome of a certain environment, I would go to that environment, say hydrothermal vents and I would collect the water and then I would just DNA sequences. And because all of that water in there and contain so many different organisms, I would get all the genomic sequences of the organisms that live in that habitat and not just a particular one. And so when I get the sequences back, I have the collective genome of the species in a certain environment or habitat. And then I can say, okay, this is really diverse. This represents so many different thousands of organisms. Um And that allowed us to really identify the pro carry on diversity. So because there's this huge diversity, thousands upon thousands of pro chaotic species, they have diverse metabolism pathways. We've talked about some of these that they can be photosynthetic be aerobic, which is require oxygen. Anaerobic don't require oxygen. Um And the reason that they're so diverse are more diverse than eukaryotes is because they rapidly divide. And so if you're rapidly dividing rapidly producing more offspring, you're rapidly evolving that allows for more diversity. Now, one way that you may have heard members of the Arcadia domain um called is this word called extremophiles and pretty much the reason they're called that is because they tend to live in harsh environments. They tend to live near volcanoes or deep in the ocean or really cold antarctic areas. Um And so that also contributes to the diversity because they're not restricted to one environment, they can literally live anywhere in the world, bro, carry outs can. So I just wanted to show you this example. This is not nearly all of the shapes and sizes and groups that pro carry outs can form. But you can see here just by looking at it, there's a lot of diversity just in these few organisms I'm presenting, you can see that there's the circle organisms, there's these long stringy ones, they can form social groups. Um essentially they're just all very diverse. Um So now let's move on to the next concept

