Which statement best differentiates passive transport from active transport across a cell membrane?
A
Passive transport moves substances down their electrochemical gradient without an energy input, whereas active transport moves substances against their electrochemical gradient using energy (e.g., ATP hydrolysis or coupling to another gradient).
B
Passive transport can move solutes against their electrochemical gradient, whereas active transport can move solutes only down their electrochemical gradient.
C
Passive transport requires ATP-driven pumps, whereas active transport occurs only through open ion channels.
D
Passive transport occurs only via carrier-mediated symporters, whereas active transport occurs only by simple diffusion through the lipid bilayer.
