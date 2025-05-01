Which of the following is considered the smallest known prokaryotic cell?
A
Escherichia coli
B
Bacillus subtilis
C
Staphylococcus aureus
D
Mycoplasma
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Prokaryotic cells are unicellular organisms that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. Examples include bacteria and archaea.
Learn about Mycoplasma: Mycoplasma is a genus of bacteria known for being the smallest prokaryotic cells. They lack a cell wall, which contributes to their small size and unique characteristics.
Compare cell sizes: Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis, and Staphylococcus aureus are larger in size compared to Mycoplasma. Mycoplasma cells are typically around 0.1 to 0.2 micrometers in diameter, making them significantly smaller.
Understand the significance: The small size of Mycoplasma allows it to thrive in specific environments, such as host organisms, where it can act as a parasite or commensal.
Conclude: Based on the information provided, Mycoplasma is considered the smallest known prokaryotic cell due to its minimal size and lack of a cell wall.
