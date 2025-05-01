Which of the following cell arrangements is described correctly in prokaryotic cells?
A
Streptococcus refers to chains of spherical cells.
B
Staphylobacillus refers to clusters of rod-shaped cells.
C
Tetrad refers to a cube of eight rod-shaped cells.
D
Diplobacillus refers to chains of spherical cells.
Understand the terminology used to describe prokaryotic cell arrangements. Prokaryotic cells, such as bacteria, are often classified based on their shape (e.g., spherical, rod-shaped) and their arrangement (e.g., chains, clusters).
Review the term 'Streptococcus.' The prefix 'strepto-' refers to chains, and 'coccus' refers to spherical cells. Therefore, Streptococcus describes chains of spherical cells.
Analyze the term 'Staphylobacillus.' The prefix 'staphylo-' refers to clusters, and 'bacillus' refers to rod-shaped cells. However, rod-shaped cells typically do not form clusters, so this term is not accurate.
Examine the term 'Tetrad.' A tetrad refers to a group of four cells arranged in a square, not a cube of eight cells. Additionally, tetrads are typically associated with spherical cells, not rod-shaped cells.
Evaluate the term 'Diplobacillus.' The prefix 'diplo-' refers to pairs, and 'bacillus' refers to rod-shaped cells. Therefore, Diplobacillus describes pairs of rod-shaped cells, not chains of spherical cells.
