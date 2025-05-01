Which of the following best describes a typical prokaryotic cell?
A
A cell containing multiple linear chromosomes
B
A cell with membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria
C
A cell lacking a membrane-bound nucleus
D
A cell with a cellulose-based cell wall
1
Understand the key characteristics of prokaryotic cells: Prokaryotic cells are simple, single-celled organisms that lack a membrane-bound nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Analyze the first option: 'A cell containing multiple linear chromosomes.' Prokaryotic cells typically have a single, circular chromosome, not multiple linear chromosomes. This option does not describe a prokaryotic cell.
Analyze the second option: 'A cell with membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria.' Prokaryotic cells lack membrane-bound organelles, including mitochondria. This option is incorrect.
Analyze the third option: 'A cell lacking a membrane-bound nucleus.' This is a defining feature of prokaryotic cells, as their genetic material is not enclosed within a nuclear membrane. This option is correct.
Analyze the fourth option: 'A cell with a cellulose-based cell wall.' While some prokaryotic cells have cell walls, they are typically made of peptidoglycan, not cellulose. This option does not describe a typical prokaryotic cell.
