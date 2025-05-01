In the context of principles of transmembrane transport, which statement best describes a key difference between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion across a plasma membrane?
A
Facilitated diffusion moves solutes from low to high concentration, whereas simple diffusion moves solutes from high to low concentration.
B
Simple diffusion requires ATP hydrolysis to move solutes down their concentration gradient, whereas facilitated diffusion is always ATP-independent.
C
Simple diffusion uses ion channels to move charged solutes rapidly, whereas facilitated diffusion occurs only for small nonpolar molecules such as and .
D
Facilitated diffusion requires a membrane transport protein and can become saturated at high solute concentrations, whereas simple diffusion occurs directly through the lipid bilayer and is not saturable in the same way.
