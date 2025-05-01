In the context of principles of transmembrane transport, what best defines secondary active transport?
A
Transport of a solute against its concentration gradient by coupling it to the downhill movement of another ion or solute whose gradient was previously established by primary active transport (e.g., symport or antiport).
B
Net movement of molecules down their concentration gradient through a membrane channel or carrier without any energy input.
C
Direct transport of a solute against its concentration gradient using energy from ATP hydrolysis by the transporter itself (e.g., P-type ATPases).
D
Vesicle-mediated movement of macromolecules across the plasma membrane via endocytosis or exocytosis.
