okay in this video we are going to focus on snare proteins and these are super important proteins for vesicles fusion. So um snare proteins are the proteins that allow the vesicles fuse because you can kind of imagine that it's not exactly easy for membranes to fuse First they have to get to the location, then they have to actually get close enough to fuse snare proteins help in both getting close enough for membrane fusion to occur and also providing specificity. You don't just want the first thing the vestibule runs into to have it fused with that you want to diffuse where it needs to go. So snare proteins to have these two functions to allow them to catalyze that membrane fusion and also to provide specificity. So there are two types of stairs which reside within the membrane. So you have T snares. So these are 2 to 3 target snares and they reside on the target organelles. So if a vestibule needs to get to the golgi there's T snares that are specific for the golgi. If the vestibule needs to get to the er then there are T snares that are specific for the er So this is where the specificity comes in. Then you have a V. Snare and this is the protein that resides on the vesicles itself. And so this V snare is like searching out the matching T stairs so that it can find which one it's supposed to bind to and help that fusion once those two snares meet. So once the proper V snare meets the property snare then they're like okay awesome, we're together you know we're going to stay together and so they actually come together to form this four helix bundle. So remember there are 2 to 3 here, one here so that's gonna equal four as long as this is three but it forms this um bundle that's really tightly bound to each other and this tight bound nous results in the vestibule fusion together so they just get so wrapped around each other and so tight that the vesicles really can't escape. So the only thing that it's going to do is it's gonna fuse. And so um after it fuses you still have the snares bound together. So what you have to do is you actually have to have energy come in and break them apart. So that energy that comes in and breaks them apart is A. T. P. And there's this special factor called the NSF. Here's the long word for it but don't worry about that NSF. Um And that uses http hydraulic sis to release the Vnt snares. So this is an important vocab word to know when it comes to stare proteins. So what we see here is we have we have our bicycle, we have our one V snare and we have our target organ al here so you can see there's the you know different three T snares and these form this four helix so 1234 helix bundle which eventually results in vesicles fusion. And so that's how snare proteins work and that's how vesicles have their specificity and um are targeted to specific organelles and what allows them to use. So they're really important. So with that let's move on.

