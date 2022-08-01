Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about vesicles budding transport and coats. So this is gonna be really just short video of an overview of what I'm even talking about when I talk about bicycle transport and budding. So transport vesicles are a little tiny membrane enclosed organelles that move molecules between organelles and the plasma membrane. And so there are two main pathways here that we're going to talk about and each one has a different mechanism and different proteins that work in them. So the first thing I want to talk about is the secret ori pathway. So that's going to be um you can think of this as secretions of things getting out of the cell. So this is going to begin internally in the cell. So it begins in the er moves through the golgi but ends at the cell surface. So this is c creating something The Secretary pathway. Then you have the an acidic pathway which is kind of the entrance pathway. And so this pathway is going to begin at the plasma membrane to the surface of the cell and it's going to bring all those molecules in and those will get started and they can go anywhere in the south. So they can go to the end zone life zone golgi er nucleus wherever they need to go. But they have to enter and they do that through the end acidic pathway. So short video. But these are the two pathways and then um we will get more into specifics later. So here we have some vesicles some are being transported out. So through here the Secretary vesicles they're leaving, they're being secreted. But then you have the alternate pathway of something potentially coming in and traveling through the golgi maybe and then through the er and then maybe even to the nucleus if it decides, and that's going to be the end acidic pathway of entrance. So with that let's get more into the specifics and move on.

