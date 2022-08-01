Vesicular Coats

Okay so now we're going to talk about vesicles coats. And so what I mean with the vesicles coat is exactly what it sounds like. So when we go outside we put on a coat because we're cold. Well vesicles they put on their coats but their coats are actually proteins. And so this happens most of the time. Not all the time but the majority of the time vesicles when they butt off of organelles or the plasma membrane or wherever they're going they need to be protected by that by a protein coat and that helps direct them to the proper place and helps them form and it helps them do everything they need to do to transport materials. So there are three types of testicle coats. These are all three proteins. The first is going to be classroom coated vesicles and these travel between the Golgi and the plasma membrane. Then you have the cop one and cop to which each transport through different place. So cop one does goldie towards er and cop two is um buds from the er So you'll you'll also notice if you kind of think about positionings of the cells that if it buds from the golgi towards the er that's actually gonna be inwards movement whereas buds from the er that's going to be outward move back. Um And so these are the three main protein codes that transport things throughout the cell. So what it might look like is you have all these different things that need to get inside these stars. They bind to receptors on the plasma membrane and then you have protein coats here that cause help form that bicycle And eventually this coat protein is surrounding the entire vesicles. These little red things here are the protein um and that helps the bicycle form and transport to the proper location. Now, one of the main ones that we're going to talk about is the cloth coat. And that's because classroom coats are extremely important in driving vesicles formation. So these are kind of the instigators, especially at the plasma membrane. So how this happens is there's actually these proteins called adaptor proteins and these bind both the classroom and the trans membrane proteins that are being transported. So the important thing here is that classroom isn't actually binding to anything that it's transporting. Classroom is just acting as the coat. It's not you know, interacting with particular proteins, it's not interacting with anything that it needs to get in, it's just acting as a coat, so it's just coming on. But how it connects to those things that need to get inside the cell are through adaptor proteins. So classroom binds the adaptor proteins and the adapter proteins are the ones that are specific for things that need to get in. And so one of the things that cargo or that adapter proteins bind are things like cargo receptors. And so sometimes the vesicles needs to transport soluble molecules. So these are things that are just kind of floating outside of the cell or in a certain testicle or wherever it is we'll just say outside of the cell. So there's a molecule that needs to get inside, it needs to be transported but it's just kind of floating out there. Well it's got to somehow interact with the membrane so it can get into the vesicles. So it does that through binding cargo receptors. And then those cargo receptors bind adaptor proteins which then go and bind Catherine. So once all of these interactions have taken place and the vesicles ready to bud. What you get is this other protein Dina men and this you can kind of think of I guess a ring. So it comes in and it symbols a ring around the neck and it uses the energy from G. D. P. And just pinches it off. So what this looks like here. So you have some type of soluble cargo and it needs to bind to its cargo receptor. Once it's here you have an adapter protein come in so you have your receptor your cargo and your adapter and the classroom is gonna come in and it's gonna bind the adapter. Then once you have enough of these formed then the vesicles starts budding. So you have your classroom coat here, you have your adapter here, you have your receptor here and you have your soluble um thing here. So if you want to think of it it's kind of like cars. Right? So you have your classroom, let me actually write this down here are s you have your classroom, you have your adapter. Okay, can't spell for anything. Oh my goodness. A D A V E T O R. You have your receptor and you have your soul valuable cargo cars. So then this eventually forms into a testicle and the dino men will come in right here and it'll pinch that off so that it actually forms this vesicles that can be transported anywhere in the cell. So remember cars. Um and that's with Catherine. So um obviously this needs to be regulated. Everything in the sound needs to be regulated. So how it's regulated or through GTP Aces which regulate the recruitment of the coats. So obviously vesicles won't form without the coat. So if the coats never get there then they won't form those things won't be transported. So GTP Aces sort of regulate this process by controlling whether or not the coats gets the membrane. So when a coat protein comes to the membrane and it binds to an adapter, this triggers this transition so G. D. P. Goes to G. T. P. Then once GTP is activated that assembles more coat proteins to the to the area. Once those coat proteins are here rab proteins are the GPS is um that are responsible for controlling the specificity. So the coat proteins that arrive they are all going to be the same type of coat protein because these GPS is um control which coat proteins can get there And so um yeah so each testicle has a different combination of rab proteins and each one of those controls which coat gets there and then once the coat gets there it changes the G. T. P. And that GTP sort of recruits all these all the same coat. So we see all these different rap proteins. So here early in the zone has wrapped five, here's a wrap seven. Now you don't need to remember these rap numbers but know that all of these that I've circled, these are different rab proteins and so each one is a different GPS wraps are GTP aces and they recruit different um coat proteins. So if the coat protein that's going to be recruited here is going to be different than the one that's here and the one that's here and this one as well. And so the specificity of the coat protein that's recruited is entirely controlled by these rab Gps is so these are kind of like the bouncers, you know, they say you are allowed to come and you're not. So that's the rab proteins. So with that let's move on

