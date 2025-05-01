What is the primary role of the centromere during mitosis?
A
It forms the nuclear envelope around the chromosomes.
B
It serves as the attachment site for spindle fibers, ensuring proper segregation of sister chromatids.
C
It initiates DNA replication before cell division begins.
D
It synthesizes ribosomal RNA for protein production.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The centromere is a specific region of a chromosome that plays a critical role during mitosis, a process of cell division.
Recall the function of the centromere: The centromere is the site where the kinetochore forms, which is essential for the attachment of spindle fibers (microtubules).
Relate the centromere's role to mitosis: During mitosis, spindle fibers attach to the kinetochores at the centromeres to ensure that sister chromatids are pulled apart and segregated into the two daughter cells.
Eliminate incorrect options: The centromere does not form the nuclear envelope, initiate DNA replication, or synthesize ribosomal RNA. These functions are unrelated to the centromere's role in mitosis.
Conclude the correct answer: The primary role of the centromere during mitosis is to serve as the attachment site for spindle fibers, ensuring proper segregation of sister chromatids.
