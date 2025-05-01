Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two daughter cells, each having the same number and type of chromosomes as the parent cell. It is primarily involved in growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in multicellular organisms.
Recall the key feature of mitosis: The daughter cells produced are genetically identical to the parent cell because the DNA is replicated and equally distributed during the process.
Differentiate mitosis from meiosis: Meiosis, unlike mitosis, produces four genetically diverse haploid cells, which are involved in sexual reproduction. This distinction helps eliminate incorrect options.
Analyze the options: The options include 'Four genetically diverse daughter cells,' 'A single haploid cell,' 'A zygote,' and 'Two genetically identical daughter cells.' Based on the definition of mitosis, only the last option aligns with the outcome of mitosis.
Conclude: The correct result of mitosis is 'Two genetically identical daughter cells,' as mitosis ensures the preservation of genetic information across cell generations.
