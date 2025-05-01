It enables growth and repair by producing genetically identical cells.
B
It reduces the chromosome number by half.
C
It produces gametes for sexual reproduction.
D
It increases genetic diversity through recombination.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two genetically identical daughter cells from a single parent cell. This process is crucial for growth, repair, and maintenance in multicellular organisms.
Eliminate incorrect options: Mitosis does not reduce the chromosome number by half. This is a characteristic of meiosis, which is involved in the production of gametes for sexual reproduction.
Clarify the role of mitosis in genetic identity: Mitosis produces cells that are genetically identical to the parent cell, ensuring consistency in the organism's genetic material. This is not a process that increases genetic diversity; recombination occurs during meiosis, not mitosis.
Focus on the correct function: Mitosis enables organisms to grow by increasing the number of cells and to repair damaged tissues by replacing lost or damaged cells with new, identical ones.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct answer is that mitosis enables growth and repair by producing genetically identical cells, as this aligns with the biological role of mitosis in organisms.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Entry with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia