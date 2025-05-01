In the context of passive transport, how is osmosis different from simple diffusion?
A
Osmosis moves solutes from low to high concentration using ATP, whereas simple diffusion moves water from high to low concentration without ATP.
B
Osmosis is the movement of any molecule down its concentration gradient, whereas simple diffusion is specifically the movement of water across a membrane.
C
Osmosis occurs only through transport proteins, whereas simple diffusion always requires vesicle-mediated transport (endocytosis).
D
Osmosis is the diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane, whereas simple diffusion is the net movement of solute molecules down their concentration gradient without requiring a membrane.
