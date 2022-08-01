Comparing Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

Hi in this video we're going to be talking about the comparison of pro carry outs and you carry outs so I'm just gonna zoom myself out of this. So you can see this entire table. So this table is just a list of comparisons between pro carrots and you carry outs. So I just want you to know how it's organized, sort of. The smallest structures are up here at the top and the largest ones are down here at the bottom. So the smallest one we can start with is D. N. A. It's fairly small. So in pro carry outs this is actually stored in a circular nuclear oid and eukaryotes it's in a linear chromosome for DNA storage for precarious this is free floating in the cell. Whereas in eukaryotes it's in a nucleus that contains a nuclear envelope cells inside a particular structure. So for prokaryotes they don't have a nucleus and the eukaryotes they do. Um And the same goes for internal membranes which prokaryotes are lacking. Whereas eukaryotes have them. Now both pro carrots and you carry oats contain a plasma membrane but only you carry oats contain a complex sido skeletal system. So that's micro tubules acting filaments, intermediate filaments. Now now we start getting to on the table we start getting to some processes. So this is divides by so pro carry oats that's a process known as binary fission where eukaryotes this is through mitosis or mitosis. Now, once the cell divides its daughter cell or offspring um in procuring it contains a full copy of parental D. N. A. Whereas in eukaryotes from aosis it only takes a half copy. So you actually need parental DNA from two parents in order to produce offspring from a daughter cell. In eukaryotes not true in prokaryotes now. Um now the largest difference here is the classification domain. So in prokaryotes um it's R. K. And bacteria where eukaryotes is in just you cario to so if we look at specific images of these two cells we can look and compare what the similarities and differences are. So when you'll notice that both have a cell membrane which is here um you can see that the D. N. A. Is stored in the nuclear void of the pro Cariou where the D. N. A. Is stored in the nucleus of the UK RIO. The U. K. RIO also has all of these internal structures which the pro carry out doesn't have. Um And so by looking at this um these images we can compare back up to the table above and really examine um you know what are the similarities and differences between prokaryotes and eukaryotes. So feel free to use this table to review either before a test or a quiz. I think it'll be really useful as we begin to understand the difference between prokaryotes and eukaryotes. So now let's move on

