this video we're gonna be talking about multi cellular structure. So eukaryotic cells are unique in the fact that they can form these multicellular structures and these organisms. And so because of this, they have to be able to connect cells together in some way so that they interact is one unit instead of all these different separate cells. So one of the ways they do this is to the extra cellular matrix which attaches cells together and provides extra cellular structure, which makes sense extra cellular matrix, extra cellular structure. And so generally this is made up of proteins. Um If you want to know the specific names, they're called collagen and protein glide Ganz, but you don't need to know the exact terms, just know that it's made up of proteins. Um and it attaches cells together, but a really important feature of it is that it's not rigid and instead it's flexible, allowing for movement of cells or organisms. So the fact that we can move and I can move my hand right now is due to the fact that the cells that are connected in my body making up my hand and my elbow. These cells are flexible. They're not rigid and they have the ability for movement. The extra cellular matrix is really important for providing that flexibility. Now plant cells are a little bit more unique because they have cell walls and their cell walls are actually really rigid, which is why plants don't move as much. Um but they still have to be able to connect cells together and interact as a whole organism instead of individual cells. So one of the ways they do this is through a structure called plasma Dis Mata, which forms the cytoplasmic bridges between cell walls. So let's actually look at these. So this here is an example of plasma does Mata down here and you can see there are these small structures, these tunnels almost between the cell walls of plant cells and they connect the cells together and they connect through these cytoplasmic bridges. Now groups of cells together can act as one and this actually allows for the evolution of multicellular so different types of tissues and organisms which is also referred to as cell differentiation. So the ability of a cell one cell to turn into another cell and the presence of both of these different types of cells is due to the fact that they can connect, they can interact and they can have different functions. So I've already shown you the plasma does Mata. But what I want to show you here is this is really the extra cellular matrix which you can write as E. C. M. Um And it's made up of all these different proteins um down here that help to support these cells and connect them together as one unit instead of all of these individual cells. So now let's move on

