In the context of transmembrane transport, which statement best distinguishes passive transport from active transport?
A
Passive transport occurs only for water via aquaporins, whereas active transport occurs only for ions via channels.
B
Passive transport increases concentration differences across the membrane, whereas active transport eliminates concentration differences until equilibrium is reached.
C
Passive transport moves substances down their electrochemical gradient without direct energy input, whereas active transport moves substances against their electrochemical gradient using an energy source (e.g., ATP hydrolysis or an ion gradient).
D
Passive transport always requires a specific membrane pump protein, whereas active transport occurs only by simple diffusion through the lipid bilayer.
