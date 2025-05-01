In the context of transmembrane transport, which statement best describes how passive transport differs from active transport?
A
Passive transport moves solutes against their electrochemical gradient, whereas active transport moves solutes down their electrochemical gradient.
B
Passive transport moves solutes down their electrochemical gradient without direct energy input, whereas active transport moves solutes against their electrochemical gradient using an energy source (e.g., ATP hydrolysis or an ion gradient).
C
Passive transport always requires ATP, whereas active transport never requires cellular energy input.
D
Passive transport can occur only through protein pumps, whereas active transport occurs only by simple diffusion through the lipid bilayer.
