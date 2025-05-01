A cell lacking which of the following structures is most likely to be a prokaryote?
A
Plasma membrane
B
Ribosomes
C
Cell wall
D
Nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells: Prokaryotic cells lack membrane-bound organelles, including a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles.
Review the function of each structure listed in the question: The plasma membrane is present in all cells as it regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell. Ribosomes are also present in all cells as they are essential for protein synthesis. The cell wall is found in many prokaryotes and some eukaryotes (e.g., plant cells), but its presence is not exclusive to prokaryotes.
Focus on the nucleus: The nucleus is a defining feature of eukaryotic cells. It contains the cell's genetic material and is surrounded by a nuclear envelope, which is absent in prokaryotic cells.
Conclude that the absence of a nucleus is a hallmark of prokaryotic cells. This is the key structural feature that distinguishes prokaryotes from eukaryotes.
Verify the answer by eliminating other options: Since the plasma membrane, ribosomes, and cell wall can all be present in prokaryotic cells, the correct answer is the nucleus, as its absence is most indicative of a prokaryotic cell.
