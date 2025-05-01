In the context of membrane proteins involved in ion transport, which letter in the accompanying figure most likely represents a large efflux of K+ ions from the cell?
A
B
B
D
C
C
D
A
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the context: The problem involves membrane proteins responsible for ion transport, specifically focusing on the efflux (movement out of the cell) of K+ ions. Efflux typically occurs through specific ion channels or transporters.
Review the figure: Examine the accompanying figure (not provided here) to identify the labeled components (A, B, C, D). Look for any visual or descriptive cues that indicate ion movement, such as arrows, gradients, or channel structures.
Recall the mechanism of K+ efflux: Potassium ions (K+) typically move out of the cell through potassium channels, driven by the electrochemical gradient. This process is passive and does not require energy input, as K+ moves from a region of high concentration inside the cell to a lower concentration outside.
Match the mechanism to the figure: Identify which labeled component (A, B, C, or D) corresponds to a structure or process that facilitates the passive efflux of K+ ions. Look for features like a potassium channel or a pathway that aligns with the direction of ion movement.
Verify the answer: Cross-check the identified component with the question's context and ensure it aligns with the description of K+ efflux. Confirm that the selected label (e.g., C) represents the correct mechanism for the large efflux of K+ ions.
