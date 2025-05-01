- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Membrane Proteins: Videos & Practice Problems
Membrane Proteins Practice Problems
Which type of membrane protein is characterized by a strong covalent bond to lipids?
A researcher finds that a transmembrane protein has different glycosylation patterns on its extracellular and cytosolic sides. What does this suggest about the protein's function?
Which type of diffusion would be most affected if a membrane protein is anchored to the cytoskeleton?
A cell needs to increase its membrane curvature to form a vesicle. Which type of protein insertion would facilitate this process?
Which technique would be most suitable for studying the fluidity of membrane proteins?
Which type of membrane protein is directly bound to the lipid bilayer but does not necessarily span it?
A mutation causes a transmembrane protein to lose its asymmetry. What potential effect could this have on the cell?
Which type of diffusion is least likely to occur for a large, multi-pass transmembrane protein?
A cell is unable to glycosylate its membrane proteins. What impact might this have on cell communication?