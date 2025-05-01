Multiple Choice
Which of the following secondary structures is most commonly found in membrane proteins?
Like lipids, membrane proteins have the same ability to act like a fluid and move around in the membrane.
What is the name of the collection of membrane bound and transmembrane proteins that are interconnected on the cytoplasmic surface of the plasma membrane?
Which of the following techniques is best used when studying membrane fluidity?