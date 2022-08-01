Covalent Modifications

Hi in this topic we're gonna be talking about protein regulation. So proteins need to be regulated because they don't always need to be active. So sometimes or sometimes they need to change their activity based on the needs of the sound. And so in this video we're gonna talk about um protein regulations that are caused from Covalin modifications to the protein itself. So modifications so the proteins can affect their activity. So let's go through a few different types of protein modifications that exist. So the first one is going to be false correlation and that's the reversible edition of a phosphate group somewhere on the protein. And so this caught this brings with it two different negative charges and that can result in confirmation all changes. Um And so the enzymes responsible for you know adding or removing this phosphate are called kindness is when they add it and phosphate. Asus when they remove it. Um So phosphor relation is that is a really big one that we're going to talk a lot more about in future topics. A second one is called like oscillation and that's gonna be the reversible edition of carbohydrates meaning that carbohydrates can be added or they can be removed. And there's two main types of this that's gonna be the end linked um If it's attached to a nitrogen and it's going to be called o linked if attached to an oxygen which makes complete sense. Um So glad consolation is a big protein modifying process. Now, modifications can also occur by the covalin addition of lipids. So for instance glycol lipids are lipids that are linked to um Olivo sacha rides which which are sugars and then can be added to proteins. So you can have lipids, you can add sugars, you can add proteins and you can add everything to a protein essentially and all of them have different effects. So um you don't necessarily need to know these types of names but you may see them in your textbook and things are like ventilation, um Morris titillation and they're all names kind of on their lipid type but all of these lipids and sugars and things can be added to proteins to affect their function. Um Now there's two other types of protein modifications that I want to just hit out really quickly. One is called Ubiquity Nation. Ubiquity Nation. Ubiquity Nation labels the protein with another protein called the ubiquity. And that protein is really sort of marks the protein to be degraded. And then you also have cleavage and that is just sort of cutting off a section of the protein and usually out of everything that I've talked about, cleavage is really the only irreversible one. So once you chop the protein up, not easily put back together. And so um so cleavage is really important for a variety of functions of the protein including getting them to certain organelles or sort of sequestering them in one area. So if we look at, let me back up here we can look at different types of protein modifications. We have phosphor elation which is gonna be the addition of the phosphate wave like oscillation which is the addition of um sugars or Allah go sacha rides to the protein. We have like a lipid binding. So we have sugars here attached to lipids which sort of anchor the protein inside of some type of bi layer. We have ubiquity ubiquity nation which attaches ubiquity for degradation. And then we also have cleavage in which you can see all these proteins are a little bigger. But then there's a section here on this one that's been cut out and so that's going to be cleavage of the protein. So these are the types of protein modifications. So now let's move on.

