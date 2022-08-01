Membranes and Gradients

So in this video we're gonna be talking about the principles of trans membrane transport. So the first thing we're going to talk about is mainly just membrane gradients and what allow what property of the membrane allow them to develop gradients. So first sales must be able to communicate across their membrane barriers in order to exchange materials with their environment. So the internal part of the cell has to be able to expel or take in things that are found in the extra extra cellular environment, which means that membranes are semi permeable. So they only allow certain certain molecules to cross. So you can't have everything in the extra cellular environment entering into cells. You only want certain amounts of things. And so that makes the membrane semi permeable. So things like small, non polar molecules, oxygen or carbon dioxide, these can rapidly cross the membrane um uncharged polar molecules can cross if they're small, but the large ones are pretty much excluded and charged molecules and ions pretty much cannot pass the membrane really at all. So um the semi permeability allows for the cell to regulate what things are getting in and what things are not. So because there are differences between the internal environment and the exterior environment. Um This is this is a really important concept. Um So the intracellular concentration of things vary from the external concentration. So this results in four terms that I really want to make sure that we understand and it's really important for this chapter. The first our concentration gradients and that's when the concentrations of molecules differ on either side of the membrane. Then you have the electrical potentials. And that is when the charge there's a charge different. So the intracellular environment is more positive than the extra cellular environment. The electrochemical potential defines or describes the combination of the concentration gradient and the electrical potential. Um So that's going to just sort of sum up, you know, the concentration difference and the electrical difference into one um sort of driving force. And that's the electrical chemical or electrochemical potential. And then finally you have membrane potential which is actually the difference. So whereas the electrochemical potential was adding them together, the membrane potential is the difference between the concentration gradient and the electric potential and so generally the overall net charge show the overall difference. So the electrical difference can be different. Um and the concentration difference or concentration gradients can be different. But when you combine all these factors together, the overall net charge really has to be balanced or the cell is just gonna kind of explode. So what this looks like. So here we have a membrane and we have all these differences across the membrane. So you have an electrical difference where there's more positive charges on this side and more negative charges on this side. So it's electrical difference. We have a concentration difference where there's more sodium on this side and more potassium on this side, or potassium on this side. And so the combination of these refer to the electrochemical different potential and the difference between them refers to the membrane potential. So now let's move on.

