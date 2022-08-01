Passive and Active Transport

So now let's talk about the two different types of transport across membranes and that's passive and active. So molecules cross the membrane barrier in these two ways passive transport and active transport. And I know that we've talked about these before in some intro bio courses but let's just review them again. So passive transport moves molecules through a gradient, usually from some type of high concentration to an area of low concentration. Now this can happen in a couple of ways. It can happen through simple diffusion which is means that the molecule needs no assistance and crossing and passing through the membrane or facilitated diffusion, which means that the molecule needs some type of assistance to cross the membrane. But generally this passive way of transporting our passive diffusion requires no energy input. It'll make it across whether it does it by itself or whether it's facilitated by something. And this is very different than active transport, which is a molecule moving against sense gradient from low concentration, too high concentration. And in order to do this, active transport requires energy. And usually this energy is taken from A. T. P. So if we're looking at simple versus facilitated diffusion, what we get is you have your passive diffusion here where the molecules are just passing through the membrane and they don't really need anything else. Um And you have facilitated diffusion where the molecules are getting through the membrane but they're doing it through the help of some type of protein. So that's the difference. But generally this entire process requires no energy because it's passive. Now there are three classes of trans membrane proteins that transport molecules across the membrane. The first are channels and they provide some type of portal for a molecule to pass. But they are specific. So generally they let molecules of a specific size or a specific charge to pass the membrane. So anything that has a certain negative charge can get through this channel, whereas things that don't have that negative charge camp, then you have transporters and these are highly selective in allowing molecules to pass. So usually transporters only allow for a specific molecule that can bind to specific binding site. So it has to only be this molecule um and not others. And then you have a teepee powered pumps and these pumps crossing allow things to cross the membrane through using energy from A T. P. So if we're looking at our three choices here, what we see is we have our channel protein which allows similar molecules and things with a similar charge or shape to get through. We have our transporter which only allows a specific molecule. So in this case it's going to be glucose and sodium. So it only allows those two molecules to get through. And then we have our A T. P. Power pump which uses a teepee in order to transport different things across the membrane. So with those three things let's now move on

